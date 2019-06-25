‘Maniac’ Creator to Helm ‘Made for Love,’ ‘Station Eleven’ for WarnerMedia

“Maniac” creator Patrick Somerville has signed on to helm two new series, “Made for Love” and “Station Eleven,” for WarnerMedia’s upcoming streaming service.

“Made for Love,” which will be executive produced and directed by S.J. Clarkson, is a 10-episode, straight-to-series adaptation based on the novel of the same name by Alissa Nutting.

The half-hour comedy follows Hazel Green, a 30-something woman on the run after 10 years in a suffocating marriage to an unstable tech billionaire. Soon she discovers that her husband has already implanted a revolutionary monitoring device — the Made for Love — in her brain, allowing him to track her, watch her, and know her thoughts and feelings as she tries to stay alive.

Nutting, Liza Chasin and Dean Bakopoulos will executive produce with Clarkson. WarnerMedia Entertainment will co-produce with Paramount TV.

“Station Eleven” will be directed by frequent “Atlanta” and “Barry” director Hiro Murai, who will also serve as an executive producer.

A postapocalyptic saga spanning multiple timelines, the 10-episode limited series is based on the novel by Emily St. John Mandel and tells the stories of survivors of a devastating flu as they attempt to rebuild and reimagine the world anew while holding on to the best of what’s been lost.

Scott Steindorff, Scott Delman, and Dylan Russell will also executive produce alongside Murai and Somerville, with Paramount as the studio. Nate Matteson will co-executive produce.

Murai also serves as an executive producer on “Atlanta” and directed Donald Glover’s “This Is America” music video and “Guava Island” film for Amazon Studios. Murai is also under a first look deal with FX Productions.

In addition to creating, writing, and co-producing “Maniac,” Somerville also wrote and produced HBO’s “The Leftovers.” He’s represented by Alan Fischer and Brian Steinberg at Artists First.