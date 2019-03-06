×

‘Mad About You’ Revival Picked Up by Charter’s Spectrum Originals

No Merchandising. Editorial Use Only. No Book Cover Usage.Mandatory Credit: Photo by ABC-TV/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock (5872013a)Helen Hunt, Paul ReiserMad About You - 1992-1999ABC-TVTelevision
CREDIT: ABC-TV/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

Mad About You” is back.

A limited-event series revival of the ’90s comedy, starring original leads Paul Reiser and Helen Hunt, will premiere later this year on Spectrum Originals.

Peter Tolan will serve as showrunner, writer and executive producer of the show, which is being produced by Sony Pictures Television in association with Comedy Dynamics. Hunt is slated to direct the first episode. Co-creator Danny Jacobson will be an executive consultant.

“We are so excited to finally be doing this and thrilled to have Peter Tolan as our fearless captain,” said Paul Reiser and Helen Hunt in a joint statement. “We promise you the same funny and heartwarming show – as soon as we can remember what’s funny about being older. It’s going to be great!”

The show has been a “labor of love for all involved, and we think audiences will relish the next chapter in these wonderful characters’ lives,” said SPT president Jeff Frost and SPT co-presidents Chris Parnell and Jason Clodfelter.

Hunt and Reiser are executive producers of the “Mad About You” revival. Also executive producing are Brian Volk-Weiss, Michael Pelmont, and Matthew Ochacher for Comedy Dynamics.

There have long been rumors of a revival. Sony Pictures TV has previously produced adaptations of the show for China and Argentina.

    "Mad About You" is back. A limited-event series revival of the '90s comedy, starring original leads Paul Reiser and Helen Hunt, will premiere later this year on Spectrum Originals. Peter Tolan will serve as showrunner, writer and executive producer of the show, which is being produced by Sony Pictures Television in association with Comedy Dynamics.

