×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Mackenzie Crook to Write, Direct and Star in ‘Worzel Gummidge’ BBC Specials

By

International Correspondent

Stewart's Most Recent Stories

View All
Mackenzie Crook as Worzel Gummidge
CREDIT: BBC

Mackenzie Crook will write and direct the BBC’s upcoming Worzel Gummidge drama. He will also star as Worzel as the the classic walking talking scarecrow character returns to British screens in two hour-long specials. They are expected to bow at the end of the year.

Barbara Euphan Todd wrote the Worzel Gummidge books, which were the foundation for a classic British series starring Jon Pertwee in the title role in the late 1970s and early 1980s. Leopard Pictures, part of Argonon Group, has partnered with Treasure Trove Productions and Lola Entertainment for the new adaptation.

The first episode in the new run, “The Scarecrow of Scatterbrook,” sees two youngsters, Susan and John, encounter Worzel Gummidge, the Scarecrow of Ten Acre Field. Their world is sent spinning into confusion when they realize Gummidge comes to life. The only person more shocked is Worzel, when he discovers that the children are not in fact fellow scarecrows.

Related

The second installment, “The Green Man,” sees the creator of scarecrows and keeper of scarecrow lore, come to town. He is not happy that Worzel is consorting with humans.

The Office,” “Pirates of the Caribbean,” and “Detectorists” star Crook said he was excited to bring “Worzel Gummidge to a new generation of viewers and reintroduce him to old friends.”

As a first-look image of him as Worzel was released, he added: “Adapting Barbara Euphan Todd’s books into these two films has been a joy and I’ve completely fallen for her charming, irreverent scarecrow. Fingers crossed for a glorious English summer as we head out to Scatterbrook Farm and Worzel’s Ten Acre Field.”

“Mackenzie’s widely adored and multi-BAFTA award-winning ‘Detectorists’ was a grown-up love letter to bucolic England and with Worzel he takes a similar approach to English folklore, rural rites and the magic of childhood,” said Shane Allen, the BBC’s controller of comedy.

Kristian Smith, will exec produce for Leopard. “There was nobody other than Mackenzie that I wanted to work with on this,” he said. “The vision and creativity of this man is awesome. He has written two beautiful scripts that are clever, warm and funny.”

More Actors on Actors:

  • Actors on Actors: Michael Douglas &

    Actors on Actors: Michael Douglas & Benicio Del Toro (Full Video)

  • Actors on Actors: Taraji P. Henson

    Actors on Actors: Taraji P. Henson & Ellen Pompeo (Full Video)

  • Ellen Pompeo Actors on Actors

    Ellen Pompeo on Achieving Equal Pay: 'Closed Mouths Don't Get Fed'

  • Michael Douglas Says Steven Spielberg Blocked

    Michael Douglas Says Steven Spielberg Stopped Him From Receiving a Cannes Award for 'Behind the Candelabra'

  • Julia Roberts On the Dark, Original

    Julia Roberts on ‘Pretty Woman’s’ Original Violent Ending

  • Why Julia Roberts Never Thought of

    Why Julia Roberts Never Thought of Herself as ‘America’s Sweetheart’

  • Patricia Arquette Actors on Actors Nude

    Patricia Arquette on Overcoming Her Fear of Nude Scenes

  • Emilia Clarke Actors on Actors 2019

    Emilia Clarke’s Biggest ‘Game of Thrones’ Regret

  • Emilia Clarke AoA

    Emilia Clarke Had to Be Sewn Into Her 'Game of Thrones' Costume

  • Actors on Actors: Emilia Clark and

    Actors on Actors: Emilia Clarke and Regina Hall (Full Video)

More TV

  • KKR-Backed German Studio Names Meinberger Digital

    KKR-Backed German Studio Names Christian Meinberger Digital Boss

    Fred Kogel’s fast-growing Germany-based independent studio has recruited Christian Meinberger as its digital boss. The KKR-backed operation has acquired German assets including independent studio Tele Munchen Group, Universum Film, and Wiedemann & Berg Film. Meinberger will take charge of the digital business, working up partnerships in Germany, as well as in the U.S., U.K., and [...]

  • Mackenzie Crook as Worzel Gummidge

    Mackenzie Crook to Write, Direct and Star in ‘Worzel Gummidge’ BBC Specials

    Mackenzie Crook will write and direct the BBC’s upcoming Worzel Gummidge drama. He will also star as Worzel as the the classic walking talking scarecrow character returns to British screens in two hour-long specials. They are expected to bow at the end of the year. Barbara Euphan Todd wrote the Worzel Gummidge books, which were [...]

  • JJ Abrams'Westworld' TV show premiere, Arrivals,

    J.J. Abrams' New Mega-Deal: WarnerMedia, Apple Lead the Race

    Though no decision has been made, J.J. Abrams looks to be closing in on a destination for a new mega-deal for his production company Bad Robot, which could be valued at nearly half a billion dollars. Sources tell Variety that WarnerMedia is emerging as the frontrunner to land the filmmaker and TV mind behind “Alias” [...]

  • Da Vinci Code

    NBC Gives Production Commitment to Robert Langdon Drama Series

    Upfronts may have just ended, but NBC has already put a new series into motion. The broadcaster has given a production commitment to a drama series based on the Dan Brown novel “The Lost Symbol,” which follows the early adventures of Harvard symbologist Robert Langdon. In the series, Langdon finds himself pulled into a series [...]

  • Erin Johnson

    'Entertainment Tonight' Names Erin Johnson Executive Producer

    Newsmagazine show “Entertainment Tonight” has tapped longtime producer Erin Johnson to become its executive producer. “Erin’s experience producing the TV show and having worked on the digital side of the business made her the obvious choice to take the reins at ‘Entertainment Tonight’ and lead the brand into its next decade,” said CBS Television Distribution [...]

  • Sam Levinson

    'Euphoria' Creator Sam Levinson Opens Up About Drug Addiction At Premiere

    “Euphoria” creator Sam Levinson fought back tears while sharing his story of drug addiction before the show’s premiere in Hollywood on Tuesday. The upcoming HBO series is executive produced by Drake — who got his start on another teen series “Degrassi: The Next Generation” — and based on an Israeli series that depicts sex and [...]

  • Alec Baldwin

    TV News Roundup: Comedy Central Announces the 'Roast of Alec Baldwin'

    In today’s roundup, Comedy Central announces the “Roast of Alec Baldwin” and “The Hot Zone” brings in huge ratings for National Geographic. SPECIALS Comedy Central has revealed that Alec Baldwin will be this year’s roasting victim on “The Comedy Central Roast of Alec Baldwin.” The roast will take place in New York, and the taping [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad