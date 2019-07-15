‘Luther’ Creator Neil Cross Brings Thriller Series ‘Because the Night’ to ITV

“Luther” creator Neil Cross is adapting his own novel of murder and the supernatural into a four-part series, “Because the Night,” for British commercial broadcaster ITV.

The drama is being produced by Euston Films, the classic label revived five years ago by Fremantle, which will oversee international distribution. Polly Hill, ITV’s head of drama, commissioned the series, which is based on Cross’ book “Burial.”

The show centers on Nathan, a well-meaning but aimless man who harbors a dark secret and is shaken when a figure from his past shows up on his doorstep. “I’m truly excited to be working with ITV to make ‘Because the Night,’” said Cross. “It’s one of my favorite stories: a tale of psychological suspense, of guilt and ghosts and murder. Oh, and love. Always love.”

Hill described the series as a “gripping contemporary thriller, which is both chilling and compelling.”

Euston Films is the maker of “Hard Sun,” a series for the BBC, and upcoming dramas “Baghdad Central” and “Dublin Murders,” which is based on the acclaimed books by Tana French. Managing Director Kate Harwood will executive-produce “Because the Night” alongside Euston’s Noemi Spanos. Niall MacCormick (“The Durrells,” “Doctor Thorne”) will direct all four hourlong episodes.