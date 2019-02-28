Luke Perry Hospitalized After Reportedly Suffering a Stroke

Luke Perry has been hospitalized after reportedly suffering a massive stroke, according to TMZ.

Perry’s reps confirmed to Variety that the “Riverdale” star “is currently under observation at the hospital.”

Paramedics responded to a call about a stroke at Perry’s Los Angeles home on Thursday morning, TMZ reports. He was taken to a nearby hospital, and his condition is currently unclear.

Perry is currently playing Archie’s dad on the CW’s “Riverdale,” and previously played Dylan McKay on “Beverly Hills, 90210.”

Coincidentally, the 52-year-old was hospitalized the day after Fox announced a six-episode revival “Beverly Hills, 90210,” featuring returning cast members Jason Priestley, Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, Gabrielle Carteris, Brian Austin Green, and Tori Spelling. Perry, who starred in the original series from 1990 to 1995 and again from 1998 to 2000, had not been announced to return.

The new “Beverly Hills, 90210” will see the original stars playing heightened versions of themselves, according to Fox’s announcement on Wednesday. Spelling previously told “Access Live” that Perry’s production schedule on “Riverdale” would prohibit him from being a regular on the revival, but that he would do “do as many [episodes] as he can do.”

Neither the CW nor Warner Bros. Television, which produces “Riverdale,” responded to requests for comment.