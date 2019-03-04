Celebrities React to Luke Perry’s Death: ‘Absolutely Heartbreaking’

After Luke Perry died on Monday following a stroke last week, celebrities have shown an outpouring of support for the “Beverly Hills, 90210” and “Riverdale” actor.

His “Riverdale” co-star Molly Ringwald wrote, “My heart is broken. I will miss you so much Luke Perry. Sending all my love to your family.”

Joss Whedon, creator of “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” remembered the first encounter he had with Perry.

“The first time I met Luke Perry we talked about what kind of movie we wanted ‘Buffy’ to be. I asked if he’d ever seen ‘Near Dark’ and he gave me a look of HOW DARE YOU SIR and I knew we’d get along. Funny, committed, and always gracious. He shouldn’t be gone,” he wrote.

The Twitter account for the “Riverdale” writers’ room posted, “Luke Perry… you were a joyful and vibrant soul. You will be missed but most certainly your legacy will be remembered forever. Rest in love and peace, friend.”

The activism group GLAAD remembered Perry for his support of the LGBTQ community, and even New York Comic Con paid tribute to the actor for his roles on “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” and “Riverdale.”

“The news of Luke Perry’s death is absolutely devastating. He was a friend to our organization and to the LGBTQ community. Our hearts go out to his loved ones,” GLAAD wrote.

RIP Luke Perry, at just 52 years of age, following a massive stroke.

