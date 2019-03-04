‘Riverdale’ Cast Remembers ‘Father Figure’ Luke Perry

Luke Perry’s “Riverdale” family honored the star following news of his death. Perry played Fred Andrews, Archie Andrews’ (KJ Apa) father, on the hit CW drama.

Warner Bros. and the CW released a statement on Monday morning.

“We are deeply saddened to learn today about the passing of Luke Perry. A beloved member of the ‘Riverdale,’ Warner Bros. and CW family, Luke was everything you would hope he would be: an incredibly caring, consummate professional with a giant heart, and a true friend to all. A father figure and mentor to the show’s young cast, Luke was incredibly generous, and he infused the set with love and kindness. Our thoughts are with Luke’s family during this most difficult time,” they said.

A statement from Riverdale’s executive producers, Warner Bros., and The CW. pic.twitter.com/1YNhbaupHv — Riverdale (@CW_Riverdale) March 4, 2019

Luke Perry… you were a joyful and vibrant soul. You will be missed but most certainly your legacy will be remembered forever. Rest in love and peace, friend. #Riverdale — Riverdale Writers Room (@RiverdaleWriter) March 4, 2019

Cast members, including Molly Ringwald, who plays Perry’s character’s estranged wife, also shared tributes to their co-star.

My heart is broken. I will miss you so much Luke Perry. Sending all my love to your family. ❤️ #LukePerry — Molly Ringwald (@MollyRingwald) March 4, 2019

Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, the showrunner of “Riverdale” and its spinoff, “The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina,” shared his condolences, too.

“So heartbroken about Luke. He was a father, brother, friend, and mentor. Each night before he had to shoot a scene, he’d call me and we’d talk about…everything. I will miss those calls. And my heart goes out to all his family and friends,” he wrote.