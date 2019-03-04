×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Luke Perry, ‘90210’ and ‘Riverdale’ Star, Dies at 52

By
Will Thorne

Staff Writer

Will's Most Recent Stories

View All
Luke Perry Dead
CREDIT: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Actor Luke Perry, known for roles in “Beverly Hills 90210” and “Riverdale,” died on Monday after suffering a massive stroke on Wednesday. He was 52.

“[Perry] was surrounded by his children Jack and Sophie, fiancé Wendy Madison Bauer, ex-wife Minnie Sharp, mother Ann Bennett, step-father Steve Bennett, brother Tom Perry, sister Amy Coder, and other close family and friends,” his rep said in a statement. “The family appreciates the outpouring of support and prayers that have been extended to Luke from around the world, and respectfully request privacy in this time of great mourning. No further details will be released at this time.”

Born in Mansfield, Ohio, Perry moved to Los Angeles after high school to pursue acting. His TV career began when he was 16, and the actor cut his teeth acting in soap operas like ABC’s “Loving” and “Another World” on NBC, and doing voice work for animated series such as “The Incredible Hulk” and “Biker Mice From Mars.”

However, in 1990 Perry became a household name for playing the brooding loner Dylan McKay on the smash hit teen drama “Beverly Hills, 90210” on Fox. The show became a phenomenon, catapulting Perry to full-blown teen idol status. He appeared on a racy Vanity Fair cover in July 1992.

Related

Perry had two runs on “90210,” one from 1990 to 1995 and another from 1998 to the show’s end in 2000, during which time his character struggled with alcohol abuse and drug addiction, and went through a series of tumultuous relationships with several other main characters including Brenda (played by Shannen Doherty) and Kelly (played by Jennie Garth).

Coincidentally, Perry was hospitalized the same day Fox announced a six-episode revival of the show, featuring returning cast members Jason Priestley, Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, Gabrielle Carteris, Brian Austin Green, and Tori Spelling. Perry had not been announced to return.

While starring in “90210,” Perry made a brief appearance as Billy Masterson in Luc Besson’s whacky sci-fi pic “The Fifth Element” in 1997. He co-starred in the quirky 2007 HBO series “John from Cincinnati” and had recurring roles on series including “Jeremiah,” “Oz,” and “What I Like About You.”

More recently, Perry made a successful return to the TV drama genre with a regular role on the CW show “Riverdale.” He played Fred Andrews, the conservative, old-fashioned yet soft father of the show’s lead Archie Andrews (KJ Apa).

He will appear posthumously in Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” playing the real-life Canadian-American actor Wayne Maunder who starred in the CBS Western TV show “Lancer.”

Perry is survived by his daughter Sophie and his son Jack, a professional wrestler who goes by the ring name “Jungle Boy” Nate Coy.

RELATED CONTENT: 

Popular on Variety

  • Dan ReedVariety Sundance Studio presented by

    'Leaving Neverland' Director on Making Michael Jackson Abuse Documentary

  • Alfonso Cuaron Variety Oscars Cover Story

    Alfonso Cuaron Shows Off His Oscars

  • Oscars 2019: Best Fashion From the

    Best Fashion From the 2019 Oscars

  • Awkwafina Oscars 2019

    Awkwafina on How She Would Fix the Oscars and the 'Crazy Rich Asians' Snub

  • Melissa McCarthy Oscars

    Melissa McCarthy on Oscar Season Debacles: 'Someone Has to Poke Fun at It'

  • Disney CEO Bob Iger On The

    Bob Iger on Hostless Oscars: 'It's Been a Rollercoaster'

  • Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub

    Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub: 'I'm One of Those Losers!'

  • 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

    The 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

  • Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks

    Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks of All Time

  • Last Time I Cried at the

    Last Time I Cried at the Movies

More TV

  • Ravi Ahuja

    Ravi Ahuja Named Business Ops President, CFO at Walt Disney TV, Post-Fox Acquisition

    Walt Disney has named Ravi Ahuja as the president of business operations and chief financial officer of Walt Disney Television, to take effect once the acquisition of 21st Century Fox closes. Ahuja is currently the CFO for Fox Networks Group, managing the company’s finance and accounting and overseeing business development for FNG’s business units, including [...]

  • Michael Jackson in concert in Milton

    Michael Jackson’s Music Has Not Been Banned by the BBC

    Contrary to a report that apparently originated with British publication The Times, a rep for the BBC tells Variety that the network, and specifically BBC2 Radio, has not banned or dropped Michael Jackson’s music in the wake of the blockbuster documentary “Leaving Neverland,” which premiered on HBO Sunday night and will premier on the BBC [...]

  • Luke Perry Dead

    Luke Perry, '90210' and 'Riverdale' Star, Dies at 52

    Actor Luke Perry, known for roles in “Beverly Hills 90210” and “Riverdale,” died on Monday after suffering a massive stroke on Wednesday. He was 52. “[Perry] was surrounded by his children Jack and Sophie, fiancé Wendy Madison Bauer, ex-wife Minnie Sharp, mother Ann Bennett, step-father Steve Bennett, brother Tom Perry, sister Amy Coder, and other [...]

  • "Night 35" -- Episode 101 --

    'No Activity' Renewed for Season 3 at CBS All Access

    Cop comedy “No Activity” has been renewed for a third season at CBS All Access, Variety has learned. The show, based on the Australian series of the same name, was the first original comedy series to launch on CBS’ streaming service when it debuted in 2017. Its second season found detectives Cullen (Patrick Brammall) and Tolbeck [...]

  • Lily Tomlin SAG Lifetime Acheivement Award

    Netflix to Celebrate 'Laugh-In' 50th Anniversary With Original Star Lily Tomlin

    Netflix has announced it will pay tribute to the iconic sketch comedy show “Laugh-In” with a special event at the Dolby Theater on March 8. “Still Laugh-In: The Stars Celebrate” will serve as a 50th anniversary celebration of the NBC show which aired from 1968 to 1973 and won two Emmy’s. Lily Tomlin will take [...]

  • Bob Greenblatt 70th Primetime Emmy Awards,

    Bob Greenblatt Talks WarnerMedia Mandate, Streaming Wars and HBO's Future

    AT&T has just handed the keys to WarnerMedia’s most high-profile business initiative to Bob Greenblatt, the seasoned TV executive whose resume includes helping to build the Fox network in its infancy, bringing Showtime to prominence with original series and revitalizing NBC during the past eight years. As of Monday, Greenblatt is driving WarnerMedia’s bid to [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad