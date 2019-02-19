‘Luke Cage’ Alum Mike Colter Joins CBS Drama Pilot ‘Evil’

Mike Colter has been cast in a lead role in the CBS drama pilot “Evil” from Robert and Michelle King, Variety has learned.

Colter will play David DaCosta, a Catholic priest in training, tasked by the Church to assess unexplained phenomena to see if there is a supernatural or scientific explanation.

He joins previously announced cast member Katja Herbers.

Colter most recently starred in the Marvel-Netflix series “Luke Cage” as the titular hero. That show–along with all of the other Marvel shows on Netflix–was recently cancelled. His role in “Evil” reunites Colter with the Kings, with Colter having previously appeared as Lemond Bishop on “The Good Wife.” Colter will also be seen in several films this year, including “Breakthrough” opposite Chrissy Metz and “Fatale” with Hillary Swank.

He is repped by WME, Silver Lining Entertainment, and McKuin Frankel Whitehead

“Evil” focuses on a skeptical female forensic psychologist (Herbers) who joins a priest-in-training (Colter) and a blue-collar contractor as they investigate supposed miracles, demonic possessions, and other extraordinary occurrences to see if there’s a scientific explanation or if something truly supernatural is at work.

The Kings serve as writers and executive producers, with Robert also set to direct the pilot. Liz Glotzer will also executive produce, with CBS Television Studios producing.