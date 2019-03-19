Lucy Liu’s ‘Unsung Heroes’ in Development at ABC Studios International

ABC Studios International has put anthology series “Unsung Heroes,” executive produced by Lucy Liu and Ruthanne Secunda, into development.

The scripted show will tell the “untold stories of incredible women who overcame adversity to become pioneers of their time,” showcasing highly accomplished women who were not acknowledged for their achievements during their time.

The first episode will chronicle Asian American female silent film and theater star Anna May Wong.

Liu, who is repped by Framework Entertainment, ICM Partners, and Schreck Rose Dapello Adams Berlin & Dunham, will executive produce through her Moonvision Entertainment production company. Secunda will executive produce through her deal with ABC Studios. In January, the former ICM agent-turned-producer inked a two-year overall deal with the studio to develop comedic and dramatic series under the Ruthanne Secunda Productions banner.

Liu’s manager at Framework Entertainment, Maryellen Mulcahy, will also serve as an executive producer for the series.

ABC Studio’s managing director of international content, platforms and talent, Keli Lee, will lead for the studio.

Last month, Variety learned that Liu had been cast in a leading role in the upcoming CBS All Access dramedy “Why Women Kill.” She currently stars in CBS broadcast procedural “Elementary,” which is coming to a close after seven seasons.