Lucy Hale to Star in ‘Riverdale’ Spinoff ‘Katy Keene’

Will Thorne

CREDIT: Mike Rosenthal

Lucy Hale has been cast in the titular role for the upcoming CW pilot “Katy Keene,” Variety has learned.

A “Riverdale” spinoff based on the Archie Comics character of the same name, “Katy Keene” follows the lives of four characters — including fashion legend-to-be Katy Keene — as they chase dreams in New York City. The musical dramedy chronicles the origins and struggles of four aspiring artists trying to make it on Broadway, on the runway and in the recording studio.

The character of Katy is described as a bold, big-hearted and independent twenty-something New Yorker, who aspires to be a fashion designer. When she’s not working as a personal shopper at a luxury department store, she’s navigating friendship and dating in the big city.

Hale is best known for playing Aria Montgomery in the Freeform teen drama “Pretty Little Liars,” and was also the lead in the Blumhouse horror thriller “Truth or Dare.” She is managed by Alissa Leeds at Reel Talent Management and represented by ICM Partners.

She joins previously announced cast members who include Camille Hyde, Lucien Laviscount, Ashleigh Murray, Jonny Beauchamp, and Julia Chan.

Robert Aguirre-Sacasa and Michael Grassi will write and executive produce, with Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Jon Goldwater also executive producing. As Variety exclusively reported, Maggie Kiley will direct the pilot. Berlanti Productions will produce in association with Warner Bros. Television.

