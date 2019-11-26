Lucy Hale, Billy Porter to Host ‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ Festivities with Ryan Seacrest

Lucy Hale is set to co-host this year’s “New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” with regular emcee Ryan Seacrest, replacing Jenny McCarthy who hosted the show since 2010.



The actor previously hosted the New Orleans-based festivities, which will be taken over this time around by “Pose” star Billy Porter. Returning to the show for her third year, Ciara will once again oversee the Los Angeles show.

Seacrest returns as host for his 15th year, leading the traditional countdown to midnight live from New York City on Tuesday, Dec. 31, beginning at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

“As we ring in a new decade and my 15th year hosting the show, I’m so excited to welcome the talented Lucy Hale to the stage with me,” said Seacrest. “It’s going to be a powerhouse year with Billy and Ciara, and we can’t wait to celebrate with everyone!”

This year marks the 48th anniversary of “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve,” with over five hours of performances and reports on New Year’s festivities from around the world. ABC says the lineup of performers, which last year featured the likes of Christina Aguilera, Camila Cabello, Charlie Puth, Macklemore, and Shawn Mendes, will be announced in the coming months.

Porter recently won the Emmy Award for Lead Actor for his appearance in the FX drama “Pose,” as well as appearing in “American Horror Story: Apocalypse.” Meanwhile Hale, who rose to prominence as the star of Freeform’s “Pretty Little Liars,” will next be seen playing the titular role of “Katy Keene” in the CW series premiering Feb. 6.

McCarthy revealed she would not return to the hosting gig during an interview on “Live With Kelly and Ryan” back in October, saying that she wanted to spend more time with her family before embarking on production for the new season of “The Masked Singer.”