‘Lucifer’ Renewed for Fifth and Final Season at Netflix

LUCIFER: L-R: Tom Ellis and Lauren German in the ÒQuintessential DeckerstarÓ episode of LUCIFER airing Monday, May 7 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. CR: Erik Voake/FOX
CREDIT: Fox

“Lucifer” is coming to an end — again.

Variety has confirmed that the series has been renewed for a fifth and final season at Netflix. The series previously aired on Fox for three seasons before Netflix revived it for a fourth. The fourth season debuted on the streaming service in early May.

“We’re thrilled that ‘Lucifer’ fans around the world have embraced this series on Netflix, and we can’t wait to give them the big finish they’ve all been waiting for,” a Netflix spokesperson said in a statement.

“Lucifer” centers on Tom Ellis as the titular fallen angel and the Lord of Hell, who works with the LAPD to take down Earth’s criminals. “Lucifer” is produced by Warner Bros. Television in association with Jerry Bruckheimer Television, based on the characters created by Neil Gaiman, Sam Kieth and Mike Dringenberg for Vertigo from DC Entertainment. Tom Kapinos developed “Lucifer” for television. The series is executive produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman, Joe Henderson, Ildy Modrovich, Sheri Elwood and KristieAnne Reed.

“We are so incredibly thankful to Netflix for resurrecting our show last season, and now letting us finish the story of ‘Lucifer’ on our terms,” said showrunners Henderson and Modrovich. “Most importantly, we want to thank the fans for their incredible passion and support. The best is yet to come!!”

More to come…

