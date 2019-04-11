‘Love, Simon’ TV Series in the Works at Disney+

The resonant LGBTQ film “Love, Simon” is being explored for series adaptation at Disney+, Variety has learned.

TV kingpin Greg Berlanti directed the 2018 film, as part of an overall feature directing pact with Fox. He is not involved in the TV adaptation, an individual familiar with the plans said, thanks to his massive overall deal with Warner Bros. in that space. The property is being eyed for “This Is Us” showrunners Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, another insider familiar with the project said.

The film, produced by the now-shuttered label Fox 2000, starred Nick Robinson as a closeted gay teen whose suburban youth is upended after he connects online with an anonymous teen in his same situation. Produced for $17 million, the film earned nearly $67 million worldwide. It won the prize for best feature film at last month’s GLAAD awards.

A representative for Disney+ had no immediate comment.

More to come.