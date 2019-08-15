×
‘Love, Simon’ Series at Disney Plus Casts Michael Cimino in Lead Role

Michael Cimino 'Annabelle Comes Home' film premiere, Arrivals, Regency Village Theatre, Los Angeles, USA - 20 Jun 2019
CREDIT: Rob Latour/Variety/Shutterstock

The upcoming series adaptation of the film “Love, Simon” has found its lead.

Michael Cimino has been cast as Victor in the Disney Plus series. Victor is a new student at Creekwood High School on his own journey of self-discovery, facing challenges at home, adjusting to a new city, and struggling with his sexual orientation. When it all seems too much, he reaches out to Simon to help him navigate the ups and downs of high school.

Cimino joins previously announced cast member Ana Ortiz, who will play Victor’s mother Isabel. Nick Robinson, who starred in the film, will narrate the half-hour series in addition to serving as producer.

Cimino’s previous credits include the film “Annabelle Comes Home” and the “Training Day” TV series at CBS. He is repped by Amsel Eisenstadt Frazier & Hinojosa Talent Agency.

The cast will also include: James Martinez as Armando, Victor’s regular blue collar “guy’s guy” father who loves his family deeply and works hard for his family; Isabella Ferreira as Pilar, Victor’s sullen younger sister in the throws of teenage angst; Mateo Fernandez will make his acting debut as Adrian, Victor’s adorable, good-natured little brother; Johnny Sequoyah as Mia, Victor’s whip-smart friend with a quick wit and easy laugh; Bebe Wood as Lake, Mia’s quirky and social media-obsessed best friend; George Sear as Benji, Victor’s confident and charming classmate; Anthony Turpel as Felix, Victor’s lanky, awkward new neighbor; and Mason Gooding as Andrew, Creekwood’s cocky and popular basketball-loving jock.

The series is set to begin production this month in Los Angeles. Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, who wrote the film, will executive produce the series along with Brian Tanen, Jason Ensler, Isaac Klausner, Marty Bowen, Adam Fishbach, Wyck Godfrey, and Pouya Shahbazian. Amy York Rubin will direct the first episode with her creative partner Pilar Boehm co-executive producing. Adam Londy will also co-executive produce. 20th Century Fox Television will produce.

“‘Love, Simon’ is a powerful story embraced by critics and audiences alike for its universal messages of authenticity, love, and acceptance,” said Agnes Chu, senior vice president of content for Disney Plus. “We are honored to partner with the talented team at 20th Century Fox Television to bring this new chapter of a beloved story to Disney+, continuing the personal and uplifting narrative that captivated fans of the original film.”

Greg Berlanti directed the 2018 film. He is not involved in the TV adaptation because of his massive overall TV deal with Warner Bros. The film, produced by the now-shuttered label Fox 2000, was produced for $17 million, earning nearly $67 million worldwide.

