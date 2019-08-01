×

‘Love Island’ Renewed for Season 2 at CBS

By
Will Thorne

CBS

CBS is returning to “Love Island” for a second chance at a summer romance.

The network has renewed the reality series for a second season, despite it posting less than stellar ratings to date. CBS took a big swing on the series’ first season, which still has four episodes to air, programming it five nights a week.

Love Island,” based on the wildly popular U.K. format, maroons a group of singles on an island and asks them to couple-up or get dumped from the tropical villa. The Islanders face challenges and the arrival of new Islanders almost every episode as friendships and relationships form. In addition to choosing their partners, Islanders must also win the hearts of viewers who have the opportunity to shape events on screen and ultimately crown one lucky couple the winner, who will then have the chance to walk away with both love and the cash prize.

So far the show was been a steady, but underwhelming performer, averaging just under a 0.5 rating in the key 18-49 demographic and around 2 million viewers per episode. For comparison, the recent sixth season across the pond has been shattering viewership records with around 5 million viewers tuning in each week.

“The passion of ‘Love Island”s audience is incredible,” said CBS president Kelly Kahl who announced the news at the network’s Television Critics Association summer press tour. “The intensity of their social media engagement has created tremendous enthusiasm for the series here at the Network. We love the show’s creative execution and can’t wait for next season.”

The series is produced by ITV Entertainment. David George, Adam Sher, David Eilenberg, Simon Thomas, Mandy Morris, Ben Thursby, Richard Foster and Chet Fenster all serve as executive producers. The series is based on a format owned by ITV Studios and Motion Content Group, and distributed by ITV Studios Global Entertainment.

