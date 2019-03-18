×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Death of Former ‘Love Island’ Contestant Sparks Debate on Producers’ Responsibility

By

International Correspondent

Stewart's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Shutterstock

The death of former “Love Island” contestant Mike Thalassitis has led to calls for the producers of this and other reality shows to take greater steps to ensure participants are properly equipped to handle the effects of being in the spotlight – before, during, and after they appear on TV.

Thalassitis, who had been dealing with a recent family bereavement, was found hanged in a park near his home in London, Friday, in an apparent suicide. Police said they were not treating the death as suspicious. Fellow participants on the ITV show and others who knew him paid tribute, and several criticized the show’s producers for not making better provision for contestants’ welfare. A wider debate is now underway in the U.K. about reality producers’ duty of care to people who appear on their shows.

Love Island” sees a group of young contestants living together – and dating and breaking up – in a sunshine villa. The ITV Studios-produced unscripted series has been a huge breakout hit for ITV2 in the U.K. The questions over how to properly care for contestants have an international dimension given that ITV Studios has sold the format widely. A U.S. version is being produced for CBS in the U.S.

Related

An inquest is ongoing into the death of another former “Love Island” participant, Sophie Gradon, who was found dead at her home last June.

Former “Love Island” contestants Rykard Jenkins and Malin Andersson were among those who tweeted about coping with the pressures of being in the show. British actress Sheridan Smith said on Twitter that Thalassitis’ death should be a “massive wake-up call.”

Chris Hughes, who was on the show with Thalassitis, was among those to call for people to stop referring to him as “Muggy Mike,” a nickname he was given on the reality show. Thalassitis had also appeared in the E4 unscripted series “Celebs Go Dating,” which paid tribute to him after after the credits rolled on an episode of the show broadcast since his death.

Another former Love Islander, Kady McDermott, said producers need to help people after they leave shows. “Hopefully going forward reality shows will help more with the aftermath of being on one, because I can say it definitely didn’t happen after my series when lots of us needed it.”

ITV said it takes its duty of care for “Love Island” contestants very seriously. “We ensure that all of our contributors are able to access psychological support before, during and after appearing on the show,” it said. “The program will always provide ongoing support when needed and where appropriate.”

It added: “We also discuss at length with all of our Islanders, before and after the show, how their lives might change and they have access to support and advice to help with this.”

Popular on Variety

  • Why Laurie Metcalf's Hillary Clinton Won't

    John Lithgow and Laurie Metcalf on Playing the Clintons: 'There's a Tremendous Undertow of Melancholy'

  • Kevin Costner

    Kevin Costner on Oscar Netflix Controversy: 'Movies Are for Theaters'

  • Director/Writer/Producer Jordan Peele arrives as Universal

    Jordan Peele on the Message Behind 'Us'

  • Charlize Theron,Seth Rogen

    Charlize Theron, Seth Rogen Weigh in on Theatrical vs. Streaming

  • Kathy Bates arrives for the world

    Kathy Bates on Netflix Awards Debate: Short Theatrical Releases Are 'Dirty Pool'

  • 'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer

    'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer Talk Series' End, Favorite Episodes

  • Why 'Captain Marvel' Matters

    Cast of 'Captain Marvel' On Why Carol Danvers Matters

  • Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

    Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    'Leaving Neverland' Director on Making Michael Jackson Abuse Documentary

  • Alfonso Cuaron Variety Oscars Cover Story

    Alfonso Cuaron Shows Off His Oscars

More TV

  • HBO Asia Unveils Three New Originals,

    HBO Asia Unveils Slate of Originals, Renews ‘Teenage Psychic’ for Second Season

    HBO Asia has unveiled a trio of new original series and a second season of its hit “The Teenage Psychic.” The new shows bring the number of original series commissioned and distributed by the Singapore-based offshoot of HBO to 15. “Dream Raider” will be HBO Asia’s first Asian sci-fi drama, an eight-episode hour-long series that [...]

  • Supergirl -- "O Brother, Where Art

    Jon Cryer Breaks Down Playing 'Sociopath' Lex Luthor on 'Supergirl'

    SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not yet watched “O Brother, Where Art Thou?” the Mar. 17 episode of “Supergirl.” After seasons of build-up, Lex Luthor (Jon Cryer) made his “Supergirl” debut in the fourth season episode entitled “O Brother, Where Art Thou?” Initially, the supervillain positioned himself as a sick man, eager [...]

  • George M. Lehr Dead: Man From

    George M. Lehr, 'Man From U.N.C.L.E.' Associate Producer, Dies at 87

    George M. Lehr, associate producer on such classic TV series as “The Man From U.N.C.L.E.” and “Police Woman,” and later a professor at USC’s School of Cinema & Television, died March 14, in Erie, Pa., after a short illness. He was 87. Lehr worked on television shows at MGM, 20th Century-Fox and Columbia for more [...]

  • FilMart: HBO Asia CEO Jonathan Spink

    FilMart: HBO Asia CEO Jonathan Spink Praises Local Content Strategy

    CEO of HBO Asia since 2003, Jonathan Spink has seen the growth of pay-TV in Asia, the moves towards content localization and original production, and has faced up to the challenge of internet-based streaming services. He joins Variety on Monday in a keynote presentation at Hong Kong’s FilMart, and is expected to unveil an expanded [...]

  • Richard Erdman'Community' TV Series presentation, PaleyFest

    Richard Erdman, Actor in 'Community,' 'Twilight Zone,' Dies at 93

    Character actor Richard Erdman, known to contemporary audiences as perpetual student Leonard on “Community,” who also had significant roles for more than seven decades in movies and TV shows such as “The Twilight Zone” and “Stalag 17,” has died. He was 93. His friend, film historian Alan K. Rode, reported his death on Twitter. On [...]

  • Sasha Pieterse, Eli Brown, Sydney Park

    'Pretty Little Liars' Spinoff Unexpectedly Coincides With College Admissions Scandal

    It was a case of art imitating life at Saturday night’s Hollywood premiere of “The Perfectionists” — Freeform’s “Pretty Little Liars” spinoff about a scandal involving college students striving for excellence by any means necessary. The TV show’s debut was coincidently preceded by a real-life college scandal involving Hollywood celebrities who allegedly didn’t let a [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad