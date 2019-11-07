Amazon Orders French ‘Love Island’ and Three Other Local Originals

France is getting its own “Love Island” after Amazon ordered a local version of ITV’s sun-and-fun reality hit. The streamer has also ordered another unscripted French show, adventure format “The Missing One,” and two drama series, Cold War-set “Operation Totems” and “Voltaire, Mixte,” which is set in a French high school in the 1960s.

Amazon unveiled its new quartet of French originals at an event in Paris on Thursday.

ITV Studios-distributed “Love Island” has been a breakout hit in the U.K. and remake rights have subsequently sold into the U.S. and other international markets. The other new French reality show, “The Missing One,” will see four teams, led by as-yet-unnamed French celebrities, race across Australia to find a missing team member. Paris-based WeMake is producing the show that it co-created with Borderline Media.

“Narcos” producer Gaumont is making “Operations Totems.” It is set in 1964 during the Cold War and tells a story of forbidden love between two people torn between their mission and their emotions. Olivier Dujols (“Le Bureau des Légendes”) will be the showrunner.

“Voltaire, Mixte” will be an ensemble period drama set in the 1960s, set in an all-male high school that opens its doors to female students. Marie Roussin (“Borgia”) is the showrunner of the eight-episode series. It is produced by En Voiture Simone (“Kepler”) and Autopilot Entertainment (“I Am Not an Easy Man”).

Amazon also announced the development of a new project with French rapper Orelsanthat that will launch next year.

“We know that viewers in France want to see unique, authentic and entertaining stories that they truly connect with, and we’re committed to producing the widest variety of quality French programming exclusively for Prime members that delivers against that,” said Georgia Brown, director of European Amazon Original series for Prime Video.

She added: “We’re incredibly focused on investing a resource of time, passion and budget to achieve the highest-quality shows for our audiences in France, because we believe that putting the spotlight on the very best local stories will not only delight our French viewers but our Prime members around the world.”