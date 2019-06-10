×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Love, Death, and Robots’ Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
Love, Death, and Robots
CREDIT: Netflix

Netflix has ordered a second season of “Love, Death, and Robots.”

The announcement was made on Twitter Monday morning. Jennifer Yuh Nelson has joined the series as supervising director, overseeing all episodes.

More to come…

More Actors on Actors:

  • Richard Madden Was Ready to Leave

    Richard Madden is Done Playing Romeo

  • Richard Madden Amy Adams Actors on

    Actors on Actors: Amy Adams & Richard Madden (Full Video)

  • Actors on Actors: Sam Rockwell &

    Actors on Actors: Sam Rockwell & Renée Zellweger (Full Video)

  • Renee Zellweger

    Sam Rockwell watched Renée Zellweger in 'Chicago' While Studying Bob Fosse

  • Sam Rockwell Renee Zellweger Variety Actors

    Sam Rockwell Brought a Lab Coat and Needle to Audition for 'ER'

  • Sarah Paulson Noticed Bradley Cooper's Directing
    jgNfVeth

    Sarah Paulson Took Notice to Bradley Cooper's Directing in 'A Star is Born'

  • Actors on Actors: Sarah Paulson &

    Actors on Actors: Sarah Paulson & Tracee Ellis Ross (Full Video)

  • Natasha Lyonne

    Natasha Lyonne and Maya Rudolph Get Deep on Life and Death

  • Maya Rudolph and Natasha Lyonne Actors

    Actors on Actors: Maya Rudolph and Natasha Lyonne (Full Video)

  • Gina Rodriguez, Penn Badgley, Actors on

    Penn Badgley on the Real Meaning of 'Fame'

More TV

  • Canadian Upfronts: Programming Execs on Acquisition

    Canadian Upfronts: Programming Execs on Acquisition Strategies

    As the newly emerging Golden Age of Television continues, navigating the increasing amounts of content has become more than a full-time job for many in the industry. In Canada, however, there’s a larger picture to consider as network executives populate their schedules with a slew of acquisition programming and government-mandated content, pulling together lineups that [...]

  • The Haunting of Hill House

    'The Haunting of Hill House' Team Breaks Down Capturing Grief in a 360-Degree Oner

    As Mike Flanagan was developing his limited-anthology series “The Haunting of Hill House,” he decided to set the quintessential scene of the Crain siblings back together at the youngest sister’s wake in real time. His goal was to immerse the audience in “one of those moments in people’s lives when time seems to work differently,” [...]

  • TV Ratings: Tony Awards Hit 5-Year

    TV Ratings: Tony Awards Hit Five-Year Low

    Last night’s Tony Awards produced the lowest ratings for the theater awards show in five years. Despite the best efforts of “Late Late Show” host James Corden, who was back hosting the Tony’s for the second time, the 2019 awards scored a 0.8 rating in the key 18-49 demographic and fell below 6 million total [...]

  • Sharp Objects TV Adaptation

    'Sharp Objects' Boss on Adapting Pivotal Story Ending: 'We Called It the "Last Supper"'

    When uber-producer Marti Noxon read Gillian Flynn’s debut novel, “Sharp Objects,” she says she most admired the “incredible” and “unique” tale. But then she couldn’t shake it. The story — particularly its central figure, Camille, a troubled journalist who returned to her small hometown to investigate a series of brutal murders — stayed on Noxon’s [...]

  • Walter Cronkite Media Broadband

    CBS Launches Los Angeles Hub for Streaming-Video Outlet CBSN

    CBS launched a new streaming-video outlet for Los Angeles consumers, CBSN Los Angeles, marking the second of the company’s efforts to debut direct-to-consumer streaming news services in different markets across the U.S. The Los Angeles outlet will feature live streams of KCBS and KCAL, regularly scheduled newscasts and additional weekday one-hour newscasts at 7:00 AM [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad