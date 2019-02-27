‘Love Connection’ Canceled at Fox After Two Seasons

Fox has axed its reboot of the unscripted series “Love Connection” after two seasons.

Series host Andy Cohen made the announcement during an interview on “The Howard Stern Show” Wednesday morning.

“Love Connection” aired in the summer on Fox, where it was paired with fellow unscripted series “Beat Shazam,” which is hosted by Jamie Foxx. The series was never a ratings breakout, with the second season averaging a 0.5 rating and 1.6 million viewers in Live+Same Day viewing.

Warner Horizon and Telepictures Productions were behind “Love Connection” with Mike Fleiss, Martin Hilton, James Breen, and Jason Ehrlich serving as executive producers. Cohen served as co-executive producer in addition to hosting.

Fox’s current unscripted roster is anchored by “The Masked Singer,” which proved to be a major ratings hit when it debuted back in January. The network also recently renewed Gordon Ramsay’s “Hell’s Kitchen” for two more seasons, which will keep the show on the air through its 20th cycle. “Beat Shazam” was renewed for a third season back in August.

Fox is also preparing to launch the new competition series “Mental Samurai” on March 19. Hosted by Rob Lowe, the series will see contestants testing their knowledge in categories like knowledge, memory, puzzles and sequencing while being physically transported around the set in a capsule capable of rotating 360 degrees at high speeds.