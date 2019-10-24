×
MTV Studios Beefs Up Unscripted Roster With Three Overall Deals

Lashan Browning, Adam Gonzalez and Tiffany Lea Williams have ties to MTV and VH1

By
Cynthia Littleton

Business Editor

Lashan Browning Tiffany Williams Adam Gonzalez VH1
CREDIT: Courtesy of VH1

MTV Studios has set overall deals with three top producers of unscripted series for VH1 and MTV.

The pacts with Lashan Browning, Adam Gonzalez and Tiffany Lea Williams reflect Viacom’s push into original content production across its brands. MTV Studios aims to help spur the growth of new independent production banners by offering overhead and infrastructure support in exchange for an early line on projects they develop.

“Lashan, Adam, and Tiffany are three proven hit-makers who know inside and out what our audience wants,” said Nina Diaz, president of entertainment for Viacom’s music group. “Collectively, they share a talent for finding authentic voices and sparking cultural moments that resonate. We are excited to help bring their creative vision to life and see what their storytelling powers yield.”

Browning, who heads her own Nola Entertainment banner, is showrunner of VH1’s hit docu-soap “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta” as well as VH1’s “Cartel Crew.” She previously worked for Spike Lee, and she was part of the startup team behind the Oxygen cable network, now owned by NBCUniversal.

Gonzalez, who leads AG Entertainment, was previously showrunner of VH1’s “America’s Next Top Model” and “Teyana and Iman.” He also worked with Diaz as an exec producer of VH1’s “Mob Wives.”

Williams has worked with Diaz in recent years as a creative executive, rising to senior VP of unscripted series development. She left her executive role last year to focus on developing content through her Ideax LLC banner.

Williams was the driving force behind MTV’s dating show “Are You the One,” and she helped expand MTV’s “Teen Mom” franchise. She got her start as a production assistant at MTV and then shifted to BET as an executive producer. She rejoined the MTV/VH1 orbit as an executive in 2012.

(Pictured: Lashan Browning, Tiffany Lea Williams and Adam Gonzalez)

