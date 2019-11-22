Louie Anderson to Star as Talking Cat in Comedy in the Works at Fox (EXCLUSIVE)

Louie Anderson may have found the purr-fect role.

Variety has learned exclusively that Anderson is set to star in and executive produce the multi-camera comedy “Tigsley” at Fox. The project has received a script commitment with a penalty attached. “Tigsley” is described as an adult comedy about a family dealing with life, love, the pursuit of happiness, and their obnoxious insult-hurling talking cat (Anderson). According to an individual with knowledge of the situation, Anderson will appear onscreen in a cat costume rather than lending his voice to a CGI or puppet character.

Anderson and Mike Sikowitz developed the story for the series together, with Sikowitz serving as writer and executive producer. Anderson’s frequent collaborator Abraham Geisness will also executive produce. Sony Pictures Television and Fox Entertainment will produce, with Sikowitz currently under an overall deal at Sony.

In addition to his work as a stand up comedian, Anderson recently starred in the FX series “Baskets,” for which he won an Emmy best supporting actor in a comedy in 2016. He was subsequently nominated in the same category for his work on the show in both 2017 and 2018. He previously created and starred in the animated series “Life with Louie,” which was based on his stand up act and detailed moments from his childhood in the Midwest. He has also published four books and starred in six comedy specials throughout his career.

He is repped by ICM, Brillstein Entertainment Partners, and Manatt, Phelps & Phillips.

Sikowitz has previously worked as showrunner on comedies like “Dr. Ken” and “The McCarthys.” His other TV credits include “Friends,” “The Goldbergs,” “Rules of Engagement,” “Grounded for Life,” and “Veronica’s Closet.”

He is repped by Gendler & Kelly.