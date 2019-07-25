×

‘Los Espookys’ Renewed for Season 2 at HBO

Will Thorne

Julio Torres and Bernando Velasco, Los Espookys
Los Espookys” is coming back for more scares.

HBO has renewed the comedy for a second season.

The series is headlined by “Saturday Night Live” veteran Fred Armisen who serves as a writer and executive producer as well as playing the role of Tico. The half-hour series is set in a strange and dreamy version of present day Mexico City following a group of friends turning their love for horror into a peculiar business.

Those friends, known as Los Espookys, are led by Bernardo Velasco stars as Renaldo. Cassandra Ciangherotti plays Ursula, a calm and collected dental assistant who provides teeth for the group’s monsters. Ana Fabrega stars as Tati, Ursula’s sister and Los Espookys’ test dummy. Julio Torres plays Andres, Renaldo’s best friend, a dark and mysterious heir to a chocolate empire whose His only true nemesis is his gorgeous boyfriend. Armisen’s Tico is Renaldo’s reliable uncle who lives in LA and is a prodigious valet driver living his dream of parking cars.

In addition to Armisen, Fabrega and Torres also serve as writers on the series as well as co-executive producers. “Saturday Night Live” creator Lorne Michaels is an executive producer via his Broadway Video production company, with the company’s Andrew Singer also executive producing. Alice Mathias serves as a co-executive produce. Broadway Video produces the series in association with Antigravico and Más Mejor.

In her review of the first season, Variety critic Caroline Framke described the show as having “odd rhythms and blunt turns,” but deemed “Los Esppokys” to be a “comedic rarity” which was likely to find its audience. HBO clearly felt that it did.

