Felicity Huffman, Lori Loughlin Indicted in College Admissions Scam

“Fuller House” actress Lori Loughlin and “Desperate Housewives” veteran Felicity Huffman are among a group of around 50 people who have been indicted for allegedly bribing elite colleges to admit their children.
ABC News is reporting that documents appear to show that many of those indicted paid up to $6 million to high-ranking colleges including Yale, Stanford, Georgetown and the University of Southern California.
The FBI and U.S. Attorney’s Officein Bostonwill hold a press conference at 8:30 a.m. to give more information about the case.
More to come…
