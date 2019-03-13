Lori Loughlin’s Bail Set for $1 Million; Judge Sets Travel Conditions

Lori Loughlin appeared in federal court in downtown Los Angeles on Wednesday afternoon, facing a charge of mail fraud in connection with the widespread college admissions bribery scheme.

Judge Steve Kim set her bail at $1,000,000, the same amount as her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, who is also being charged. Giannulli was not in court on Wednesday. The bond is secured against the couple’s home, as well as their other assets.

Kim was originally reluctant to allow Loughlin to continue travelling to Vancouver for work, saying “I”m not comfortable giving her a passport for that kind of travel.” But he relented and set conditions that she be allowed to travel as long as the court is aware of her destination and length of stay.

Loughlin will also face charges in Boston Federal Court on March 29.

Loughlin and her husband allegedly payed a $500,000 bribe to have their two daughters, the elder of whom is a YouTube star and social media influencer, labeled as rowers to get into the University of Southern California. Prosecutors say those were false claims as neither daughter has participated in the sport.

The “Fuller House” star surrendered to authorities on Wednesday morning, and was in Canada shooting the Hallmark show “When Calls the Heart” when arrests were made.

“Crown Media Family Networks is aware of the situation and monitoring developments as they arise,” the Hallmark parent company said.

On Tuesday morning, news emerged of an FBI investigation, code-named “Operation Varsity Blues,” into a group of wealthy parents who are accused of paying between $200,000 and $6.5 million to admit their children into elite universities. Their alleged scams include everything from faking SAT and ACT scores to paying college coaches to have their kids designated as athletic recruits.

“Desperate Housewives” star Felicity Huffman was also among those implicated in the college admissions sham, and all three face a single count of mail fraud in connection with the scheme. Huffman and Giannulli both posted bond and left the courthouse after their arraignment yesterday.

The parents charged in the case include CEOs, real estate investors, and the co-chair of a global law firm. The children gained admission to Yale University, Georgetown University, Stanford University, UCLA, and USC.