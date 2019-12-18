‘Lord of the Rings’ Series Taps Morfydd Clark as Young Galadriel (EXCLUSIVE)

“His Dark Materials” star Morfydd Clark has landed a lead role in Amazon’s upcoming “Lord of the Rings” series.

She joins a cast that includes Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle and Maxim Baldry. Sources say Clark will play young Galadriel, the character famously portrayed by Cate Blanchett in Peter Jackson’s “Lord of the Rings” and “The Hobbit” films. This would mark one of the first major characters from the book or film announced for the show.

Amazon declined to comment. Reps for Mawle did not immediately respond to Variety’s request for comment.

The “Lord of the Rings” series is being developed by the writing team of JD Payne and Patrick McKay. Additionally, “Game of Thrones” alum Bryan Cogman has signed on as a consulting producer on the project, with J.A. Bayona set to direct multiple episodes. Amazon gave the series a two-season order when it was first announced.

The show’s full creative team will consist of: executive producers Lindsey Weber, Bruce Richmond, Gene Kelly, and Amazon’s former head of genre programming Sharon Tal Yguado; writers and executive producers Gennifer Hutchison, Jason Cahill and Justin Doble; consulting producer Stephany Folsom; producer Ron Ames; writer and co-producer Helen Shang; and writing consultant Glenise Mullins. Bayona will also executive produce along with his partner Belén Atienza.

The series will be produced by Amazon Studios in cooperation with the Tolkien Estate and Trust, HarperCollins and New Line Cinema, a division of Warner Bros. Entertainment.

The show will explore new storylines preceding J.R.R. Tolkien’s “The Fellowship of the Ring.” The show’s official Twitter account sent out an image of a map along with two messages: “One Ring to rule them all, One Ring to find them, One Ring to bring them all, and in the darkness bind them, In the Land of Mordor where the Shadows lie,” as well as “Welcome to the Second Age.” In the Tolkien mythology, the Second Age was the time in which the Rings of Power, including Sauron’s One Ring, came into existence.

As for Clark, the rising star has had a huge year and expects to have an even busier 2020, starting with the A24 horror film “Saint Maud,” which premiered to rave reviews at Toronto. She is currently starring in HBO’s “His Dark Materials,” opposite James McAvoy, Ruth Wilson and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

In 2020, she also has the BBC retelling of “Dracula” premiering on Jan. 1 as well as Fox Searchlight’s “The Personal History of David Copperfield,” opposite Dev Patel, which debuted at the London Film Festival and opens domestically on May 8.

She also played key roles on Showtime’s “Patrick Melrose” and “The Alienist.” She is repped by UTA, Mosaic, the Curtis Brown Group and Sloane Offer Weber & Dern.