×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Lord of the Rings’: Will Poulter No Longer Attached to Amazon Series (EXCLUSIVE)

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
Will Poulter attends a special screening of Chiwetel Ejiofor's film "The Boy Who Harnessed The Wind' to raise funds for the Disasters Emergency Committee's Cyclone Idai Appeal'The Boy Who Harnassed The Wind' special screening, London, UK - 15 May 2019
CREDIT: Will Bunce/Shutterstock

Will Poulter will not be appearing in Amazon’s upcoming “Lord of the Rings” series after all, Variety has learned exclusively.

According to an individual with knowledge of the situation, scheduling conflicts will prevent the “Bandersnatch” and “Midsommar” actor from joining the show based on the works of J.R.R. Tolkien. Variety had exclusively reported on Poulter’s involvement with the series back in September. The exact nature of the role Poulter was to play remains a mystery, but the search for a replacement is now underway. Other actors reportedly attached to star in the series are Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle, Maxim Baldry, and Ema Horvath.

The “Lord of the Rings” series is being developed by the writing team of JD Payne and Patrick McKay. In addition, “Game of Thrones” alum Bryan Cogman has signed on as a consulting producer on the project with J.A. Bayona set to direct multiple episodes.

In addition to those previously mentioned, the show’s full creative team will consist of: executive producers Lindsey Weber, Bruce Richmond, Gene Kelly, and Amazon’s former head of genre programming Sharon Tal Yguado; writer and executive producer Gennifer Hutchison; writer and executive producer Jason Cahill; writer and executive producer Justin Doble; consulting producer Stephany Folsom; producer Ron Ames; writer and co-producer Helen Shang; and writing consultant Glenise Mullins. Bayona will also executive produce along with his partner Belén Atienza.

Little is known about the plot of the “Lord of the Rings” series beyond the fact it will explore new storylines preceding J.R.R. Tolkien’s “The Fellowship of the Ring.” The show’s official Twitter account sent out an image of a map along with the two messages: “One Ring to rule them all, One Ring to find them, One Ring to bring them all, and in the darkness bind them, In the Land of Mordor where the Shadows lie,” as well as “Welcome to the Second Age.” In the Tolkien mythology, the Second Age was the time in which the Rings of Power, including Sauron’s One Ring, came into existence.

Variety exclusively reported in November 2017 that a “Lord of the Rings” series was in the works at Amazon, with the streamer announcing a multi-season production commitment shortly thereafter. The series will be produced by Amazon Studios in cooperation with the Tolkien Estate and Trust, HarperCollins, and New Line Cinema, a division of Warner Bros. Entertainment.

More TV

  • Will Poulter attends a special screening

    'Lord of the Rings': Will Poulter No Longer Attached to Amazon Series (EXCLUSIVE)

    Will Poulter will not be appearing in Amazon’s upcoming “Lord of the Rings” series after all, Variety has learned exclusively. According to an individual with knowledge of the situation, scheduling conflicts will prevent the “Bandersnatch” and “Midsommar” actor from joining the show based on the works of J.R.R. Tolkien. Variety had exclusively reported on Poulter’s [...]

  • Brockmire IFC Hank Azaria

    'Brockmire' to End With Season 4 on IFC

    IFC has announced that the fourth season of “Brockmire,” premiering March 2020, will be the Hank Azaria comedy’s last. As well as Azaria, the show’s stars Amanda Peet, Tyrel Jackson Williams and Katie Finneran are all returning for the final eight-episode send off.  Additionally, “The Flash” star Reina Hardesty is joining the cast. “I really [...]

  • Tamron HallRolling Stone's Women Shaping The

    Tamron Hall Talk Show Renewed for Second Season

    Tamron Hall is staying put in daytime syndication now that Walt Disney Television has renewed her eponymous talk show for a second season. “Tamron Hall” has been re-upped for a second season on stations covering 80% of U.S. TV households, including the eight ABC O&O stations covering New York, Los Angeles, Chicago and other big [...]

  • The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

    'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Renewed for Season 4 at Amazon

    “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” has been renewed for a fourth season at Amazon, Variety has learned. The news comes less than a week after the third season debuted, with the whole season dropping on the streamer on Dec. 6. The move comes as now surprise, however, given the critical success the show has enjoyed since [...]

  • Audra McDonald/Geena Davis

    Geena Davis and Audra McDonald to Be Honored at 35th Annual Artios Awards

    Geena Davis and Audra McDonald will be honored by the Casting Society of America (CSA) at the 35th Annual Artios Awards, the organization announced Thursday. Oscar winner and advocate Geena Davis will receive the Lynn Stalmaster Award for Career Achievement at the Los Angeles ceremony. Emmy, Grammy and Tony winner McDonald will be honored with [...]

  • Netflix Releases Explosive Final Trailer For

    Netflix Releases Explosive Final Trailer For 'The Witcher'

    Only eight days away from the series’ release, Netflix dropped the final trailer for its highly anticipated eight-episode first season of “The Witcher.” Best on Andrzej Sapkowski’s bestselling fantasy series of books, “The Witcher” stars Henry Cavill (“Justice League”) as monster hunter Geralt of Rivia, Freya Allan (“The War of the Worlds”) as the young [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad