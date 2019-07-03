×

‘Lord of the Rings’ Series at Amazon Enlists J.A. Bayona to Direct

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
J.A. Bayona Jurassic World 2
CREDIT: Marion Curtis/StarPix/REX/Shutterstock

J.A. Bayona has signed on to direct two episodes of Amazon’s upcoming “Lord of the Rings” series, Variety has confirmed.

In addition to directing, he will serve as executive producer on the series along with his producing partner Belén Atienza. Bayona most recently directed the blockbuster film “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom,” which grossed over $1.3 billion at the global box office. Bayona previously directed the critically-acclaimed film “The Orphanage,” as well as films like “The Impossible,” “A Monster Calls,” and multiple episodes of the Showtime series “Penny Dreadful.”

He is repped by CAA and Sloane Offer.

The series is being developed by the writing team of JD Payne and Patrick McKay. In addition, “Game of Thrones” alum Bryan Cogman has signed on as a consultant on the project. Little is known about the “Lord of the Rings” series beyond the fact it will explore new storylines preceding J.R.R. Tolkien’s “The Fellowship of the Ring.” Variety exclusively reported in November 2017 that a “Lord of the Rings” series was in the works at Amazon, with the streamer announcing a a multi-season production commitment shortly thereafter. The series will be produced by Amazon Studios in cooperation with the Tolkien Estate and Trust, HarperCollins, and New Line Cinema, a division of Warner Bros. Entertainment.

The three film adaptations of “The Lord of the Rings,” from New Line Cinema and director Peter Jackson, earned a combined gross of nearly $6 billion worldwide. The cast included Elijah Wood, Viggo Mortensen, Ian McKellen, Liv Tyler, Sean Astin and Orlando Bloom. The film trilogy also garnered a combined 17 Academy Awards, including Best Picture.

Deadline first reported Bayona’s involvement.

Popular on Variety

  • Spider-Man interview

    'Spider-Man' Cast Answers: Who's the Worst at Memorizing Lines?

  • Jacob-and-Zach

    Meet Marvel's First Openly Trans Actor Zach Barack

  • Toy Story 4 Forky Spork

    Why 'Toy Story 4' Character Forky Wasn't Named Sporky

  • Schitt's Creek Wigs

    'Schitt's Creek's' Catherine O'Hara Takes Us Inside Moira Rose's Wig Collection

  • Dwyane Wade Variety Studio, Presented by

    Dwyane Wade On Supporting His Son at Pride: 'This is My Job As a Father'

  • Variety Power of Pride

    'Pose' Cast Explains Why Pride is Important in 2019

  • Behind the Scenes of Variety's Power

    Behind the Scenes at Variety's Power of Pride Cover Shoot

  • Janet Mock: Netflix Deal is a

    Janet Mock on Netflix Deal: 'I Never Thought That I Would Be Embraced'

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Comedy Showrunners on the Impact of the WGA Staffing Boost

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Showrunners on the Realities of Writing: ‘It’s A Continual Cycle of Panic and Fear, It’s Super Fun’

More TV

  • J.A. Bayona Jurassic World 2

    'Lord of the Rings' Series at Amazon Enlists J.A. Bayona to Direct

    J.A. Bayona has signed on to direct two episodes of Amazon’s upcoming “Lord of the Rings” series, Variety has confirmed. In addition to directing, he will serve as executive producer on the series along with his producing partner Belén Atienza. Bayona most recently directed the blockbuster film “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom,” which grossed over $1.3 billion [...]

  • WGA Agents Packaging Fight Placeholder

    Film, TV Gains Drive Writer Earnings to $1.56 Billion in 2018

    Members of the Writers Guild of America West saw their earnings grow 4.2% to $1.56 billion last year thanks to gains in feature films and television. The guild’s newly released annual report notes that the number of writers working in feature films went up last year compared to 2017, while the level of employment for [...]

  • Alex

    APC Signs Raft of Deals on Nordic Thriller 'Alex'

    APC Studios has signed a raft of key deals on the second season of the Nordic thriller “Alex,” the hit series produced by SF Studios and Nevision for Viaplay. The Paris-based company has sold the Swedish show’s second season to Amazon Prime Video (France), Walter Presents for the UK, Australia and New Zealand, MHZ (USA), [...]

  • Walter Scopely Strictly Business Podcast

    Listen: How Scopely Turns TV Hits Into Video Game Gold

    “Star Trek,” “The Walking Dead” and “Wheel of Fortune” are more than just iconic TV brands; they’re the intellectual property powering mobile games on course to reach $100 million each. And they’re all produced by Scopely, a Los Angeles-based video game business led by co-CEO Walter Driver, who has made a specialty of adapting from [...]

  • TV Ratings: U.S. Women's World Cup

    TV Ratings: U.S. Women's World Cup Semifinal Victory Scores for Fox

    Yesterday’s Women’s World Cup semifinal, which saw the U.S. team emerge with a hard-fought victory over England, was a ratings score for Fox. The game posted a 5.5 household rating in overnight metered markets, the best rating of the tournament for the network by that measurement. For comparison, Friday’s quarter final against the host nation [...]

  • Women's World Cup Semifinal Scores Huge

    Women's World Cup Semifinal Scores Huge U.K. Ratings

    England’s dramatic match against the USA in the FIFA Women’s World Cup semifinals saw the Lionesses lose the game, but U.K. broadcaster the BBC win massive ratings. The tournament has captured viewers’ imagination in the U.K. The semifinal in Lyon, France, garnered 11.7 million viewers. That was a 50.8% share and ranked as the highest [...]

  • Netflix Creates U.K. Film and TV

    Netflix Creates U.K. Film and TV Production Hub at Shepperton Studios

    Netflix has created a new production hub in the U.K., with a 14-stage studio space close to London. The first Netflix show to use the new facilities will be Charlize Theron’s upcoming film for the streamer and Skydance, “The Old Guard.” The new hub will be situated at the iconic Shepperton Studios, which is in [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad