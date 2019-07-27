×

‘Lord of the Rings’ Series at Amazon Sets Full Creative Team

Lord of the Rings
CREDIT: Courtesy of New Line Cinema

Amazon announced the creative team behind the upcoming “Lord of the Rings” series during the Television Critics Association summer press tour on Saturday.

Joining the previously announced behind-the-scenes members of the series are: executive producers Lindsey Weber (“10 Cloverfield Lane”), Bruce Richmond (“Game of Thrones”), Gene Kelly (“Boardwalk Empire”), and Amazon’s former head of genre programming Sharon Tal Yguado; writer and executive producer Gennifer Hutchison (“Breaking Bad”); writer and executive producer Jason Cahill (“The Sopranos”); writer and executive producer Justin Doble (“Stranger Things”); consulting producers Bryan Cogman (“Game of Thrones”) and Stephany Folsom (Toy Story 4); producer Ron Ames (“The Aviator”); writer and co-producer Helen Shang (“Hannibal”); and writing consultant Glenise Mullins.

Variety had previously reported on Cogman’s involvement with the series  back in May.

Also announced today are: costume designer Kate Hawley (“Suicide Squad”); production designer Rick Heinrichs (“Star Wars: The Last Jedi”); visual effects supervisor Jason Smith (“The Revenant”); Tolkien scholar Tom Shippey; and illustrator and concept artist John Howe.

They join the previously announced behind the scenes team of showrunners and executive producers J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay and J.A. Bayona, who will direct the first two episodes and executive produce along with his partner Belén Atienza.

“This team is our Fellowship – assembled from around the world, all walking the road together to try and accomplish something far greater than any of us could on our own,” Payne and McKay said. “We feel humbled and extremely lucky to be surrounded by such inspiring and talented women and men.”

Variety exclusively reported last week that Australian actress Markella Kavenagh has been tapped for a role in the series, with no other castings having been announced at the time of this publishing.

Little is known about the “Lord of the Rings” series beyond the fact it will explore new storylines preceding J.R.R. Tolkien’s “The Fellowship of the Ring.” The show’s official Twitter account sent out an image of a map along with the two messages: “One Ring to rule them all, One Ring to find them, One Ring to bring them all, and in the darkness bind them, In the Land of Mordor where the Shadows lie,” as well as “Welcome to the Second Age.” In the Tolkien mythology, the Second Age was the time in which the Rings of Power, including Sauron’s One Ring, came into existence.Variety exclusively reported in November 2017 that a “Lord of the Rings” series was in the works at Amazon, with the streamer announcing a multi-season production commitment shortly thereafter. The series will be produced by Amazon Studios in cooperation with the Tolkien Estate and Trust, HarperCollins, and New Line Cinema, a division of Warner Bros. Entertainment.

