‘Lord of the Rings’ Series at Amazon Taps First Cast Member (EXCLUSIVE)

The upcoming “Lord of the Rings” series at Amazon has made its first casting decision.

Variety has learned from multiple sources that Markella Kavenagh is in talks for a role in the upcoming epic fantasy series. Details of Kavenagh’s characters are being kept under wraps, but sources say she would be playing a character named Tyra.

Kavenagh is known for having previously starred in the sequel series to the Australian film “Romper Stomper” as well as for roles in the shows “Picnic at Hanging Rock” and “The Cry.” She is repped by Silver Lining Entertainment.

Amazon and reps for Kavenagh declined to comment.

The “Lord of the Rings” series is being developed by the writing team of JD Payne and Patrick McKay. In addition, “Game of Thrones” alum Bryan Cogman has signed on as a consultant on the project with J.A. Bayona set to direct multiple episodes.

Little is known about the “Lord of the Rings” series beyond the fact it will explore new storylines preceding J.R.R. Tolkien’s “The Fellowship of the Ring.” The show’s official Twitter account sent out an image of a map along with the two messages: “One Ring to rule them all, One Ring to find them, One Ring to bring them all, and in the darkness bind them, In the Land of Mordor where the Shadows lie,” as well as “Welcome to the Second Age.” In the Tolkien mythology, the Second Age was the time in which the Rings of Power, including Sauron’s One Ring, came into existence.

Variety exclusively reported in November 2017 that a “Lord of the Rings” series was in the works at Amazon, with the streamer announcing a multi-season production commitment shortly thereafter. The series will be produced by Amazon Studios in cooperation with the Tolkien Estate and Trust, HarperCollins, and New Line Cinema, a division of Warner Bros. Entertainment.