×

‘Lord of the Rings’ Series at Amazon Taps First Cast Member (EXCLUSIVE)

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
Markella Kavenagh
CREDIT: Getty Images/WireImage

The upcoming “Lord of the Rings” series at Amazon has made its first casting decision.

Variety has learned from multiple sources that Markella Kavenagh is in talks for a role in the upcoming epic fantasy series. Details of Kavenagh’s characters are being kept under wraps, but sources say she would be playing a character named Tyra.

Kavenagh is known for having previously starred in the sequel series to the Australian film “Romper Stomper” as well as for roles in the shows “Picnic at Hanging Rock” and “The Cry.” She is repped by Silver Lining Entertainment.

Amazon and reps for Kavenagh declined to comment.

The “Lord of the Rings” series is being developed by the writing team of JD Payne and Patrick McKay. In addition, “Game of Thrones” alum Bryan Cogman has signed on as a consultant on the project with J.A. Bayona set to direct multiple episodes.

Little is known about the “Lord of the Rings” series beyond the fact it will explore new storylines preceding J.R.R. Tolkien’s “The Fellowship of the Ring.” The show’s official Twitter account sent out an image of a map along with the two messages: “One Ring to rule them all, One Ring to find them, One Ring to bring them all, and in the darkness bind them, In the Land of Mordor where the Shadows lie,” as well as “Welcome to the Second Age.” In the Tolkien mythology, the Second Age was the time in which the Rings of Power, including Sauron’s One Ring, came into existence.

Variety exclusively reported in November 2017 that a “Lord of the Rings” series was in the works at Amazon, with the streamer announcing a multi-season production commitment shortly thereafter. The series will be produced by Amazon Studios in cooperation with the Tolkien Estate and Trust, HarperCollins, and New Line Cinema, a division of Warner Bros. Entertainment.

More TV

  • Markella Kavenagh

    'Lord of the Rings' Series at Amazon Taps First Cast Member (EXCLUSIVE)

    The upcoming “Lord of the Rings” series at Amazon has made its first casting decision. Variety has learned from multiple sources that Markella Kavenagh is in talks for a role in the upcoming epic fantasy series. Details of Kavenagh’s characters are being kept under wraps, but sources say she would be playing a character named [...]

  • Mahershala AliMarvel Studios panel, Comic-Con International,

    Comic-Con: Marvel 'Shock and Awe' Strategy Dominates Twitter Buzz

    Disney’s Marvel Studios handily won the hype trophy from this year’s Comic-Con International San Diego. Marvel Studios — which returned to the 2019 Comic-Con stage with a chock-full Phase 4 slate of announcements — dominated the discussion on Twitter out of the convention, capturing the most buzz for eight of the top 10 movies or [...]

  • The Hills New Beginnings MTV

    'The Hills: New Beginnings' Renewed for Season 2 at MTV

    MTV is making another run for “The Hills.” The network has renewed “The Hills: New Beginnings” for a second season. The series follows a group of friends who live in Los Angeles as they write their newest chapters in relationships, romance and success. “The Hills: New Beginnings” is a reboot of the reality show “The [...]

  • Headshot of Lance Frank by Michele

    Lance Frank Named VP Communications at CBS News

    Lance Frank, who has been with CBS News since 2011, has been named a vice president of communications at the CBS Corp. unit, and will oversee communications efforts for both “CBS Evening News” as well as the division’s operations in Washington, D.C., which include “Face The Nation.” He reports to Christa Robinson, senior vice president [...]

  • Netflix-logo-N-icon

    Netflix Announces New Slate of Children's Programming

    Preschoolers and their parents are about to have more Netflix shows to choose from. The streaming service announced Monday that it will be adding seven new animated and live-action programs to their slate of children’s shows geared toward an audience of kids aged 2 through 6. Among the CG-animated shows is a follow up to [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad