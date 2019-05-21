×
'Game of Thrones' Alum Bryan Cogman Boards 'Lord of the Rings' Series at Amazon

Bryan Cogman
CREDIT: Chelsea Lauren/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Bryan Cogman is trading one iconic fantasy world for another.

Cogman, who most recently worked as a writer and co-executive producer on “Game of Thrones,” has signed on to consult on the upcoming “Lord of the Rings” series at Amazon, Variety has learned from sources. He will work alongside the writing team of JD Payne and Patrick McKay, who were announced to be developing the series for Amazon back in July.

Amazon declined to comment.

Cogman joins the series after having signed an overall deal with Amazon back in September. He began his time on “Game of Thrones” as the assistant to series creators and showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss. He was known for having an encyclopedic knowledge of the world of Westeros created by George R.R. Martin.  The final episode he wrote for that series was the second episode of Season 8, “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.”

Cogman was also one of the writers chosen to develop a new series set in the “Game of Thrones” universe, but he confirmed in an interview with Variety in April that his project was not moving forward. He is also attached to write the screenplay for the new live-action version of “The Sword in the Stone.”

Little is known about the “Lord of the Rings” series beyond the fact it will explore new storylines preceding J.R.R. Tolkien’s “The Fellowship of the Ring.” Variety exclusively reported in November 2017 that a “Lord of the Rings” series was in the works at Amazon, with the streamer announcing a a multi-season production commitment shortly thereafter. The series will be produced by Amazon Studios in cooperation with the Tolkien Estate and Trust, HarperCollins, and New Line Cinema, a division of Warner Bros. Entertainment.

  • Bryan Cogman

