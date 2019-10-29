‘Lodge 49’ Canceled After Two Seasons at AMC

“Lodge 49” has been canceled after two seasons at AMC, Variety has confirmed.

The series aired its second season finale on Oct. 14, which will now serve as the series finale.

“We are so proud to have had ‘Lodge 49’ on our air,” AMC said in a statement. “This wonderful show gave audiences fresh and unforgettable characters in a world that did not exist anywhere else on television. Thanks to the stellar cast including Wyatt Russell, Sonya Cassidy and Brent Jennings and to our partners in this unique labor of love, Jim Gavin, Peter Ocko and Paul Giamatti for two remarkable seasons that initiated the world into The Ancient and Benevolent Order of the Lynx.”

The series was described as modern fable set in Long Beach, California about a disarmingly optimistic local ex-surfer, Dud (Russell), who’s drifting after the death of his father and collapse of the family business. Dud found himself on the doorstep of a rundown fraternal lodge, where a middle-aged plumbing salesman and “Luminous Knight” of the order welcomes him into a world of domestic beer, easy camaraderie and the promise of Alchemical mysteries that may or may not put Dud on the path to recover the idyllic life he’s lost.

In addition to Russell, Jennings, and Cassidy, the series also stars Linda Emond, David Pasquesi, Eric Allan Kramer, Avis-Marie Barnes, Njema Williams, and Jimmy Gonzales.

The series hailed from writer and executive producer Gavin, with Ocko serving as showrunner on Season 2. Giamatti, Dan Carey, and Jeff Freilich also served as executive producers, with Giamatti appearin in an onscreen role in Season 2. “Lodge 49” was an AMC Studios production.

The show had never been a ratings breakout, but saw serious viewership erosion in its sophomore season. According to Nielsen Live+3 data, “Lodge 49” averaged just 428,000 viewers per episode in Season 2, down over 40% from Season 1.

Deadline first reported the cancellation.