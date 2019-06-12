‘Krypton’ Spinoff Featuring DC’s Lobo in Development at Syfy

×
Comics’ “ultimate bastich” is coming to TV.

NBCUniversal’s Syfy network said it would develop a new series featuring the DC Comics character Lobo with Warner Horizon Scripted Television. The alien bounty hunter, originally created as a spoof of ultra-violent figures from rival Marvel like Wolverine or The Punisher, makes an appearance in the second season of Syfy’s “Krypton,” which debuts Wednesday on the network. Lobo has long been portrayed as one of the strongest and most dangerous characters in the DC Universe — and one of its most foul-mouthed (“bastich” is one of the character’s favorite epithets).

Cameron Welsh, executive producer of “Krypton,” will serve as executive producer and writer of the new series. Emmett J. Scanlan plays the character in “Krypton.”.

Lobo first appeared in the comics in 1983, introduced as a villain. Over time, however, he became a hero, albeit one who did not use the most honorable methods. DC even gave the character his own comic book between 1993 and 1999.

Syfy has a number of series in development, including “Chucky,” “The Woods,” “Night Gallery,” “Wayward Children,’ “The Raven Cycle” and “Death Is My BFF.”

