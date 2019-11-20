‘Lizzie McGuire’ Revival at Disney Plus Brings Back Adam Lamberg as Gordo

The “Lizzie McGuire” revival series at Disney Plus is bringing back another familiar face.

Original series star Adam Lamberg will return as David “Gordo” Gordon in a recurring role on the new show. He joins previously announced returning cast members Hilary Duff, Hallie Todd, Robert Carradine and Jake Thomas. Production on the series began earlier this month.

“Gordo was an essential piece of the puzzle to what made the original ‘Lizzie McGuire’ so authentic and beloved,” said Duff. “I couldn’t imagine the series without him. I can’t wait for fans to see what he’s up to 15 years later and how he fits into Lizzie’s adult world.”

The new story picks up as Lizzie is just about to turn 30. She seemingly has it all – her dream job as an assistant to a fancy New York City interior designer, her dream guy, and a picturesque Brooklyn apartment – but things aren’t always as they seem. With a little help from her old friends and some new ones to come, her well-meaning family and her 13-year-old alter-ego in animated form, Lizzie navigates the ups and downs of adulthood.

Original series creator Terri Minsky serves as showrunner and executive producer, with Duff and Rachel Winter also executive producing. Ranada Shepard will co-executive produce. The series is produced by Salty Pictures, Inc. in association with Disney Channel.