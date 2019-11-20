×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Lizzie McGuire’ Revival at Disney Plus Brings Back Adam Lamberg as Gordo

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
LIZZIE MCGUIRE - "Bangs" (Disney Channel/Ali Goldstein)HILARY DUFF, ADAM LAMBERG
CREDIT: Disney Channel

The “Lizzie McGuire” revival series at Disney Plus is bringing back another familiar face.

Original series star Adam Lamberg will return as David “Gordo” Gordon in a recurring role on the new show. He joins previously announced returning cast members Hilary Duff, Hallie Todd, Robert Carradine and Jake Thomas. Production on the series began earlier this month.

“Gordo was an essential piece of the puzzle to what made the original ‘Lizzie McGuire’ so authentic and beloved,” said Duff. “I couldn’t imagine the series without him. I can’t wait for fans to see what he’s up to 15 years later and how he fits into Lizzie’s adult world.”

The new story picks up as Lizzie is just about to turn 30. She seemingly has it all – her dream job as an assistant to a fancy New York City interior designer, her dream guy, and a picturesque Brooklyn apartment – but things aren’t always as they seem. With a little help from her old friends and some new ones to come, her well-meaning family and her 13-year-old alter-ego in animated form, Lizzie navigates the ups and downs of adulthood.

Original series creator Terri Minsky serves as showrunner and executive producer, with Duff and Rachel Winter also executive producing. Ranada Shepard will co-executive produce. The series is produced by Salty Pictures, Inc. in association with Disney Channel.

More TV

  • TV Ratings: 'This Is Us' Hits

    TV Ratings: 'This Is Us' Hits Four-Week High

    “This Is Us” received a much needed boost in the TV ratings on Tuesday night, climbing to a four-week high. The NBC drama closed out its fall run with a 1.5 rating among adults 18-49 and 7.3 million total viewers, its highest viewership tally for seven weeks. NBC comfortably won the night overall, also thanks [...]

  • Armed police at the sceneAnti-terrorist police

    Probe Into Paris Terror Attacks to Be Subject of New Show From Tetra Media

    “Vernon Subutex” producer Tetra Media Studio has acquired the rights to adapt Matthieu Suc’s “Les espions de la terreur” (“The Spies of Terror”) as a high-profile spy thriller miniseries set against the backdrop of the deadly 2015 Paris terror attacks. Franck Philippon, the creator-writer and executive producer of the anticipated show “Mirage,” will be showrunner [...]

  • LIZZIE MCGUIRE - "Bangs" (Disney Channel/Ali

    'Lizzie McGuire' Revival at Disney Plus Brings Back Adam Lamberg as Gordo

    The “Lizzie McGuire” revival series at Disney Plus is bringing back another familiar face. Original series star Adam Lamberg will return as David “Gordo” Gordon in a recurring role on the new show. He joins previously announced returning cast members Hilary Duff, Hallie Todd, Robert Carradine and Jake Thomas. Production on the series began earlier [...]

  • We TV Has Renewed 'Love After

    We TV Renews 'Love After Lockup' and 'Life After Lockup' (EXCLUSIVE)

    We TV has renewed its viral hit “Love After Lockup” for a third season and spinoff “Love After Lockup: Life After Lockup” for a second season, Variety has learned exclusively.  “Love After Lockup” — a reality show about couples who’ve met through prison dating websites trying to make it after the prisoner has been released [...]

  • Anna-Kendrick-Frito-Lay-ad

    Christmas Crunch: Frito-Lay Bets on Anna Kendrick to Catch Holiday Snackers

    Anna Kendrick’s newest role puts her through what may be some of the most delicious torture of her career. Kendrick, known for films like “Up In The Air” and “Pitch Perfect,” recently found herself on the set of a three-day shoot surrounded by bowls, bowls and bowls of chips, popcorn and other salty snacks that [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad