Liz Astrof to Develop Comedy Series ‘Pivoting’ at Fox

Liz Astrof is set to write and executive produce the single-camera comedy “Pivoting” at FoxVariety has learned.

The series is set in a small, middle-class town in Long Island. It follows three close-knit childhood friends, after the death of another. During the grieving period, when psychologists advise not to make any big decisions, the three friends do exactly that and upend their lives in an effort to find happiness while there is still time, taking on the mid-life challenge they never saw coming – becoming un-stuck. The project has received a script order with a penalty attached, as well as an order for one additional script.

Astrof previously worked on shows such as “The Conners,” “The King of Queens,” “2 Broke Girls,” “Last Man Standing,” and “Becker.” She is also currently developing the comedy “The Last Happy Couple” at CBS, which follows a perfectly normal suburban couple who decides to go to therapy to avoid becoming another divorce statistic.Last year, she was attached to write a reboot of the series “Alice” alongside Diablo Cody. She is repped by Anonymous Content.

Kapital has multiple shows in development this season as well, including the drama “Women of the Movement” at ABC. That project tells stories of the civil rights movement as told from a black woman’s point of view.

