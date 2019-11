Live+7 Ratings for Week of Oct. 28: ‘This Is Us,’ ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Double

“This Is Us” and “Grey’s Anatomy” were among the biggest TV ratings growers for the week of Oct. 28.

Both the NBC drama and the ABC medical show doubled their ratings after seven days of delayed viewing, with the former ending up on a 2.8 among adults 18-49 (the highest rating for a non-football show that week) and the latter on a 2.2.

In terms of the new fall shows, “Stumptown” and “Emergence” were once again among the biggest gainers for ABC. “Stumptown” leapt up 140% to a 1.2 rating, and “Emergence” finished with a 1.0. ABC will likely be pleased by their shows’ continued solid performances in delayed, particularly because the network recently committed to stop using Live+Same Day ratings as a measurement for their shows’ success.

“Blue Bloods” emerged as the most watched scripted show of the week in L+7 with 11.9 million, beating out “This Is Us” with 11.3 million.

Read the full week’s rankings below.

Live+7 Adults 18-49

Telecast Network Broadcast Date Live+SD A18-49 Live+7 A18-49 Actual Gain % Gain NBC SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL NBC 11/03/19 6.8 29 6.8 even +0% FOX WORLD SERIES GAME 7 FOX 10/30/19 6.2 28 6.2 even +0% SUNDAY NIGHT NFL PRE-KICK NBC 11/03/19 4.7 20 4.7 even +0% CBS NFL NATL POST GUN CBS 11/03/19 4.4 19 4.4 even +0% FOX NFL SUNDAY-PST GN-NAT FOX 11/03/19 4.3 23 4.3 even +0% FOX WORLD SERIES GAME 6 FOX 10/29/19 4.1 20 4.1 even +0% FOX+NFLN THU NT FOOTBALL FOX 10/31/19 4.1 21 4.1 even +0% FOOTBALL NT AMERICA PT 3 NBC 11/03/19 3.8 16 3.8 even +0% THIS IS US NBC 10/29/19 1.4 6 2.8 +1.4 +100% 911 FOX 10/28/19 1.3 6 2.3 +1.0 +77% GREY’S ANATOMY ABC 10/31/19 1.1 6 2.2 +1.1 +100% FOX+NFLN THU NT PRE-KICK FOX 10/31/19 2.2 13 2.2 even +0% MODERN FAMILY ABC 10/30/19 1.0 4 2.0 +1.0 +100% CHICAGO PD NBC 10/30/19 1.1 5 1.9 +0.8 +73% CHICAGO FIRE NBC 10/30/19 1.2 5 1.9 +0.7 +58% CONNERS, THE ABC 10/29/19 1.2 6 1.8 +0.6 +50% SURVIVOR CBS 10/30/19 1.2 5 1.8 +0.6 +50% FOOTBALL NT AMERICA PT 2 NBC 11/03/19 1.8 8 1.8 even +0% CHICAGO MED NBC 10/30/19 1.2 5 1.7 +0.5 +42% VOICE NBC 10/28/19 1.3 6 1.7 +0.4 +31% 60 MINUTES CBS 11/03/19 1.6 7 1.7 +0.1 +6% NEW AMSTERDAM NBC 10/29/19 0.8 4 1.6 +0.8 +100% VOICE-TUE NBC 10/29/19 1.2 6 1.6 +0.4 +33% MILLION LITTLE THINGS ABC 10/31/19 0.7 3 1.5 +0.8 +114% PRODIGAL SON FOX 10/28/19 0.7 3 1.4 +0.7 +100% LAW AND ORDER:SVU NBC 10/31/19 0.7 4 1.4 +0.7 +100% GOOD PLACE NBC 10/31/19 0.6 3 1.3 +0.7 +117% GOLDBERGS, THE ABC 10/30/19 0.9 4 1.3 +0.4 +44% NEIGHBORHOOD, THE CBS 10/28/19 0.9 4 1.3 +0.4 +44% STUMPTOWN ABC 10/30/19 0.5 2 1.2 +0.7 +140% ROOKIE, THE ABC 11/03/19 0.5 3 1.2 +0.7 +140% BULL CBS 10/28/19 0.7 3 1.2 +0.5 +71% BLACK-ISH ABC 10/29/19 0.8 3 1.2 +0.4 +50% S.W.A.T. CBS 10/30/19 0.5 2 1.1 +0.6 +120% SINGLE PARENTS ABC 10/30/19 0.6 3 1.1 +0.5 +83% SEAL TEAM CBS 10/30/19 0.6 3 1.1 +0.5 +83% BLUE BLOODS CBS 11/01/19 0.6 3 1.1 +0.5 +83% FAMILY GUY FOX 11/03/19 0.6 3 1.1 +0.5 +83% BLACKLIST NBC 11/01/19 0.6 3 1.1 +0.5 +83% AMERICAN HOUSEWIFE ABC 11/01/19 0.7 4 1.1 +0.4 +57% HAWAII FIVE-0 CBS 11/01/19 0.7 4 1.1 +0.4 +57% SUPERSTORE NBC 10/31/19 0.7 4 1.1 +0.4 +57% BLESS THIS MESS ABC 10/29/19 0.8 4 1.1 +0.3 +38% MIXED-ISH ABC 10/29/19 0.8 3 1.1 +0.3 +38% BOB HEARTS ABISHOLA CBS 10/28/19 0.8 4 1.1 +0.3 +38% DANCING WITH THE STARS ABC 10/28/19 0.9 4 1.1 +0.2 +22% EMERGENCE ABC 10/29/19 0.5 3 1.0 +0.5 +100% WILL & GRACE NBC 10/31/19 0.5 3 1.0 +0.5 +100% SHARK TANK ABC 11/03/19 0.6 3 1.0 +0.4 +67% MAGNUM P.I. CBS 11/01/19 0.6 3 1.0 +0.4 +67% BOB’S BURGERS FOX 11/03/19 0.6 3 1.0 +0.4 +67% SCHOOLED ABC 10/30/19 0.7 3 1.0 +0.3 +43% ALL RISE CBS 10/28/19 0.7 3 1.0 +0.3 +43% WWE FRI NIGHT SMACKDOWN FOX 11/01/19 0.8 5 1.0 +0.2 +25% SIMPSONS FOX 11/03/19 0.8 3 1.0 +0.2 +25% AMER FUNN HM VIDEOS-7PM ABC 11/03/19 0.9 4 1.0 +0.1 +11% HOW TO GET AWAY W/MURDER ABC 10/31/19 0.4 2 0.9 +0.5 +125% FLASH CW 10/29/19 0.5 2 0.9 +0.4 +80% NCIS: LOS ANGELES CBS 11/03/19 0.6 3 0.9 +0.3 +50% DATELINE FRI NBC 11/01/19 0.6 3 0.9 +0.3 +50% GOD FRIENDED ME CBS 11/03/19 0.7 3 0.9 +0.2 +29% 20/20-FRI ABC 11/01/19 0.5 3 0.8 +0.3 +60% BLUFF CITY LAW NBC 10/28/19 0.5 3 0.8 +0.3 +60% SATURDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL ABC 11/02/19 0.8 5 0.8 even +0% NCIS-ENC CBS 10/29/19 0.8 3 0.8 even +0% FOX CFB – PAC12 PRIME FOX 11/02/19 0.8 5 0.8 even +0% FRESH OFF THE BOAT ABC 11/01/19 0.5 3 0.7 +0.2 +40% 48 HOURS CBS 11/02/19 0.5 3 0.7 +0.2 +40% PERFECT HARMONY NBC 10/31/19 0.5 2 0.7 +0.2 +40% KIDS SAY DARNDEST THINGS ABC 11/03/19 0.6 3 0.7 +0.1 +17% FBI-ENC CBS 10/29/19 0.6 3 0.7 +0.1 +17% YOUNG SHELDON-ENC CBS 10/31/19 0.7 4 0.7 even +0% RIVERDALE CW 10/30/19 0.2 1 0.6 +0.4 +200% MADAM SECRETARY CBS 11/03/19 0.4 2 0.6 +0.2 +50% BLESS THE HARTS FOX 11/03/19 0.5 2 0.6 +0.1 +20% YOUNG SHELDON 9PM-SPECIAL CBS 10/31/19 0.6 3 0.6 even +0% FOX CFB POSTGUN-PRIME FOX 11/02/19 0.6 4 0.6 even +0% BOB’S BURGERS-SUN 7:30P FOX 11/03/19 0.6 3 0.6 even +0% SUPERGIRL CW 11/03/19 0.2 1 0.5 +0.3 +150% ARROW CW 10/29/19 0.3 1 0.5 +0.2 +67% BATWOMAN CW 11/03/19 0.3 1 0.5 +0.2 +67% SNL PRIME-SAT NBC 11/02/19 0.4 2 0.5 +0.1 +25% NCIS: NEW ORLEANS-ENC CBS 10/29/19 0.5 2 0.5 even +0% UNICORN-ENC CBS 10/31/19 0.5 2 0.5 even +0% UNICORN 9:30PM-SPECIAL CBS 10/31/19 0.5 2 0.5 even +0% SIMPSONS-SUN 7P FOX 11/03/19 0.5 2 0.5 even +0% NANCY DREW CW 10/30/19 0.1 1 0.4 +0.3 +300% ALL AMERICAN CW 10/28/19 0.2 1 0.4 +0.2 +100% BLACK LIGHTNING CW 10/28/19 0.2 1 0.4 +0.2 +100% CHARMED CW 11/01/19 0.2 1 0.4 +0.2 +100% EVIL-ENC CBS 10/31/19 0.3 2 0.4 +0.1 +33% CRIMETIME SATURDAY CBS 11/02/19 0.3 2 0.4 +0.1 +33% GOOD DOCTOR, THE ABC 10/28/19 0.4 2 0.4 even +0% CRIMETIME SATURDAY 8PM CBS 11/02/19 0.4 2 0.4 even +0% DATELINE MYSTERY NBC 11/02/19 0.4 2 0.4 even +0% DYNASTY CW 11/01/19 0.1 1 0.2 +0.1 +100% 13 SCARIEST MOVIES CW 10/31/19 0.2 1 0.2 even +0% BREEDERS’ CUP NBC 11/02/19 0.2 1 0.2 even +0% MYSTERIES DECODED-10/31 CW 10/31/19 0.1 1 0.1 even +0%

Live+7 Total Viewers