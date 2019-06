Live+7 Ratings for Week of May 13: ‘Big Bang Theory’ Finale Hits 24 Million Viewers

The grand finale of “The Big Bang Theory” saw an even greater ratings explosion in delayed viewing.

Having registered a stellar 3.1 rating in the key 18-49 demographic in Live+Same Day, the finale grew by 56% to finish with a round 5.0 rating in Live+7. For comparison, “Big Bang” averaged a 3.8 in Live+7 throughout its 12th and final season.

In terms of total viewership, the finale saw a 34% bump in delayed, finishing with 24.75 million viewers after it was watched by 18.5 during its live broadcast.

The finale’s initial rating was the show’s highest since January, 2018, while the total viewership figure was the highest it produced since September, 2015. “Big Bang Theory” is the first show to end its run as TV’s top series since the final season of “Seinfeld” aired in 1998.

With such a substantial lead-in, it’s hardly a surprise that “Big Bang” spinoff “Young Sheldon” came in a comfortable second place in the L+7 ratings for the week of May 13 with a 3.1 (up 48% from a 2.1 in live). “Young Sheldon” also impressively managed to beat out viewership juggernaut “NCIS” in total eyeballs. The Iain Armitage starrer was watched by 17.6 million viewers in delayed to 15.4 million for “NCIS.”

Read the full week’s rankings below.

Live+7 Adults 18-49

Telecast Network Broadcast Date Live+SD A18-49 Live+7 A18-49 Actual Gain % Gain BIG BANG THEORY, THE CBS 05/16/2019 3.2 5.0 +1.8 +56% YOUNG SHELDON CBS 05/16/2019 2.1 3.1 +1.0 +48% GREY’S ANATOMY ABC 05/16/2019 1.3 2.4 +1.1 +85% BIG BANG FAREWELL, A CBS 05/16/2019 1.7 2.3 +0.6 +35% SURVIVOR CBS 05/15/2019 1.5 2.2 +0.7 +47% 911 FOX 05/13/2019 1.3 2.1 +0.8 +62% BACHELORETTE, THE ABC 05/13/2019 1.4 2.0 +0.6 +43% CHICAGO PD NBC 05/15/2019 1.0 1.9 +0.9 +90% NEW AMSTERDAM NBC 05/14/2019 0.9 1.8 +0.9 +100% NCIS CBS 05/14/2019 1.1 1.8 +0.7 +64% CHICAGO FIRE NBC 05/15/2019 1.1 1.8 +0.7 +64% CHICAGO MED NBC 05/15/2019 1.1 1.7 +0.6 +55% AMERICAN IDOL-SUN ABC 05/19/2019 1.5 1.7 +0.2 +13% LAW AND ORDER:SVU NBC 05/16/2019 0.7 1.6 +0.9 +129% STATION 19 ABC 05/16/2019 0.8 1.5 +0.7 +88% S.W.A.T. CBS 05/16/2019 0.9 1.5 +0.6 +67% SURVIVOR REUNION CBS 05/15/2019 0.9 1.5 +0.6 +67% FBI CBS 05/14/2019 0.8 1.4 +0.6 +75% VOICE NBC 05/13/2019 1.1 1.4 +0.3 +27% VOICE-TUE NBC 05/14/2019 1.0 1.3 +0.3 +30% BLACKLIST NBC 05/17/2019 0.6 1.2 +0.6 +100% BULL CBS 05/13/2019 0.7 1.2 +0.5 +71% WHISKEY CAVALIER ABC 05/15/2019 0.4 1.1 +0.7 +175% GOOD GIRLS NBC 05/19/2019 0.5 1.1 +0.6 +120% NCIS: NEW ORLEANS CBS 05/14/2019 0.6 1.1 +0.5 +83% SUPERSTORE NBC 05/16/2019 0.6 1.1 +0.5 +83% SUPERSTORE 5/16 NBC 05/16/2019 0.6 1.1 +0.5 +83% AMERICAN HOUSEWIFE ABC 05/14/2019 0.8 1.1 +0.3 +38% HAWAII FIVE-0 10P-SPECIAL CBS 05/17/2019 0.5 1.0 +0.5 +100% NCIS: LOS ANGELES 10PM CBS 05/19/2019 0.5 1.0 +0.5 +100% BROOKLYN NINE-NINE NBC 05/16/2019 0.5 1.0 +0.5 +100% BROOKLYN NINE-NINE 5/16 NBC 05/16/2019 0.5 1.0 +0.5 +100% BLACK-ISH ABC 05/14/2019 0.6 1.0 +0.4 +67% FLASH CW 05/14/2019 0.6 1.0 +0.4 +67% ENEMY WITHIN NBC 05/13/2019 0.6 1.0 +0.4 +67% MASTERCHEF JUNIOR FOX 05/14/2019 0.7 1.0 +0.3 +43% BLESS THIS MESS ABC 05/14/2019 0.6 0.9 +0.3 +50% VILLAGE NBC 05/14/2019 0.6 0.9 +0.3 +50% DATELINE-SUN NBC 05/19/2019 0.7 0.9 +0.2 +29% FOR THE PEOPLE ABC 05/16/2019 0.4 0.8 +0.4 +100% MARVEL AGENTS S.H.I.E.L.D ABC 05/17/2019 0.4 0.8 +0.4 +100% DATELINE FRI NBC 05/17/2019 0.5 0.8 +0.3 +60% KIDS ARE ALRIGHT, THE ABC 05/14/2019 0.6 0.8 +0.2 +33% CODE, THE CBS 05/13/2019 0.6 0.8 +0.2 +33% 60 MINUTES CBS 05/19/2019 0.8 0.8 even +0% FIX, THE ABC 05/13/2019 0.4 0.7 +0.3 +75% JANE THE VIRGIN CW 05/15/2019 0.2 0.6 +0.4 +200% HUNDRED, THE CW 05/14/2019 0.3 0.6 +0.3 +100% SUPERGIRL CW 05/19/2019 0.3 0.6 +0.3 +100% 20/20-FRI ABC 05/17/2019 0.4 0.6 +0.2 +50% PARADISE HOTEL-MON FOX 05/13/2019 0.4 0.6 +0.2 +50% MASTERCHEF FAM SHWDWN-1 FOX 05/15/2019 0.5 0.6 +0.1 +20% AMER FUNN HM VIDEOS-7PM ABC 05/19/2019 0.6 0.6 even +0% DCS LEGENDS OF TOMORROW CW 05/13/2019 0.3 0.5 +0.2 +67% RIVERDALE CW 05/15/2019 0.3 0.5 +0.2 +67% PARADISE HOTEL-WED FOX 05/15/2019 0.3 0.5 +0.2 +67% 48 HOURS CBS 05/18/2019 0.4 0.5 +0.1 +25% FOX SATURDAY BASEBALL FOX 05/18/2019 0.4 0.5 +0.1 +25% PARADISE HOTEL FOX 05/16/2019 0.4 0.5 +0.1 +25% DATELINE MYSTERY-2 NBC 05/18/2019 0.4 0.5 +0.1 +25% MEGHAN AND HARRY PLUS ONE CBS 05/17/2019 0.5 0.5 even +0% ARROW CW 05/13/2019 0.2 0.4 +0.2 +100% CHARMED CW 05/19/2019 0.2 0.4 +0.2 +100% 1969 ABC 05/14/2019 0.3 0.4 +0.1 +33% CBS SUN MORN SPC:NO EXIT! CBS 05/17/2019 0.3 0.4 +0.1 +33% RED LINE, THE CBS 05/19/2019 0.3 0.4 +0.1 +33% FOX MOVIE-SUN SP 5/19 FOX 05/19/2019 0.4 0.4 even +0% MENTAL SAMURAI FOX 05/14/2019 0.4 0.4 even +0% DATELINE MYSTERY-1 NBC 05/18/2019 0.4 0.4 even +0% RANSOM CBS 05/18/2019 0.2 0.3 +0.1 +50% IZOMBIE CW 05/16/2019 0.2 0.3 +0.1 +50% DYNASTY CW 05/17/2019 0.1 0.2 +0.1 +100% IN THE DARK CW 05/16/2019 0.2 0.2 even +0%

Live+7 Total Viewers