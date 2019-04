Live+7 Ratings for Week of March 18: ‘The Orville,’ ‘Whiskey Cavalier’ Among Biggest Gainers

A total of 17 shows doubled their ratings in Live+7, with Fox’s “The Orville” and ABC’s “Whiskey Cavalier” leading the pack.

After seven days of playback, the Seth MacFarlane sci-fi comedy grew by 133%, jumping from a 0.6 rating to a 1.4 in delayed viewing, while the Scott Foley and Lauren Cohan-starrer increased by 117%, going from a 0.6 to a 1.3 rating.

Other shows which finished among the biggest gainers include “This Is Us,” which saw a 100% ratings bump from 1.7 to 3.4. The NBC show also finished as the most-watched show of the week in delayed with close to 13 million total viewers. “The Voice” came in second place with 12 million viewers.

Telecast Network Broadcast Date Live+SD A18-49 Live+7 A18-49 Actual Gain % Gain THIS IS US NBC 03/19/2019 1.7 3.4 +1.7 +100% GREY’S ANATOMY ABC 03/21/2019 1.4 2.6 +1.2 +86% 911 FOX 03/18/2019 1.2 2.4 +1.2 +100% VOICE NBC 03/18/2019 1.7 2.2 +0.5 +29% MODERN FAMILY ABC 03/20/2019 1.1 2.1 +1.0 +91% SURVIVOR CBS 03/20/2019 1.4 2.0 +0.6 +43% EMPIRE FOX 03/20/2019 1.2 1.8 +0.6 +50% CBS NCAA BSKBL CHP-PRFR1 CBS 03/22/2019 1.8 1.8 even +0% LAW AND ORDER:SVU NBC 03/21/2019 0.8 1.7 +0.9 +113% AMERICAN IDOL-SUN ABC 03/24/2019 1.2 1.7 +0.5 +42% GOLDBERGS, THE ABC 03/20/2019 1.2 1.7 +0.5 +42% 60 MINUTES CBS 03/24/2019 1.6 1.7 +0.1 +6% CBS NCAA BSKBL CHMP-SA-4 CBS 03/23/2019 1.7 1.7 even +0% AMERICAN IDOL-MON ABC 03/18/2019 1.2 1.6 +0.4 +33% STATION 19 ABC 03/21/2019 0.9 1.5 +0.6 +67% RESIDENT, THE FOX 03/18/2019 0.9 1.5 +0.6 +67% ORVILLE, THE FOX 03/21/2019 0.6 1.4 +0.8 +133% ROOKIE, THE ABC 03/19/2019 0.7 1.4 +0.7 +100% BULL CBS 03/18/2019 0.7 1.4 +0.7 +100% SEAL TEAM CBS 03/20/2019 0.7 1.4 +0.7 +100% ENEMY WITHIN NBC 03/18/2019 0.8 1.4 +0.6 +75% LAST MAN STANDING FOX 03/22/2019 0.9 1.4 +0.5 +56% STAR FOX 03/20/2019 1.0 1.4 +0.4 +40% ELLENS GAME OF GAMES NBC 03/19/2019 1.2 1.4 +0.2 +17% WHISKEY CAVALIER ABC 03/20/2019 0.6 1.3 +0.7 +117% WILL & GRACE NBC 03/21/2019 0.7 1.3 +0.6 +86% VILLAGE NBC 03/19/2019 0.8 1.3 +0.5 +63% SCHOOLED ABC 03/20/2019 0.9 1.3 +0.4 +44% NCIS: LOS ANGELES CBS 03/24/2019 0.9 1.3 +0.4 +44% SUPERSTORE NBC 03/21/2019 0.9 1.3 +0.4 +44% BLACKLIST NBC 03/22/2019 0.6 1.2 +0.6 +100% FIX, THE ABC 03/18/2019 0.7 1.2 +0.5 +71% SINGLE PARENTS ABC 03/20/2019 0.7 1.2 +0.5 +71% 20/20-FRI ABC 03/22/2019 0.8 1.2 +0.4 +50% AMERICAN HOUSEWIFE ABC 03/19/2019 0.8 1.2 +0.4 +50% SHARK TANK-SUN 10:01PM ABC 03/24/2019 0.9 1.2 +0.3 +33% BOB’S BURGERS FOX 03/24/2019 0.9 1.2 +0.3 +33% FAMILY GUY FOX 03/24/2019 0.9 1.2 +0.3 +33% CBS NCAA BSK CHP-BRG-PRFR CBS 03/22/2019 1.2 1.2 even +0% CBS NCAA BSKBL CHP-PRTH2 CBS 03/21/2019 1.2 1.2 even +0% CBS NCAA POST GUN SAT 1 CBS 03/23/2019 1.2 1.2 even +0% GOOD GIRLS NBC 03/24/2019 0.6 1.1 +0.5 +83% MASTERCHEF JUNIOR FOX 03/19/2019 0.8 1.1 +0.3 +38% WORLD OF DANCE NBC 03/24/2019 0.8 1.1 +0.3 +38% GOD FRIENDED ME CBS 03/24/2019 0.9 1.1 +0.2 +22% MAN WITH A PLAN CBS 03/18/2019 0.9 1.1 +0.2 +22% FLASH CW 03/19/2019 0.5 1.0 +0.5 +100% BROOKLYN NINE-NINE NBC 03/21/2019 0.5 1.0 +0.5 +100% BLACK-ISH ABC 03/19/2019 0.6 1.0 +0.4 +67% SPLITTING UP TOGETHER ABC 03/19/2019 0.6 1.0 +0.4 +67% GOTHAM FOX 03/21/2019 0.6 1.0 +0.4 +67% KIDS ARE ALRIGHT, THE ABC 03/19/2019 0.7 1.0 +0.3 +43% COOL KIDS, THE FOX 03/22/2019 0.7 1.0 +0.3 +43% SIMPSONS FOX 03/24/2019 0.8 1.0 +0.2 +25% CBS NCAA BSKBL CHP-PRFR2 CBS 03/22/2019 1.0 1.0 even +0% FOR THE PEOPLE ABC 03/21/2019 0.5 0.9 +0.4 +80% FRESH OFF THE BOAT ABC 03/22/2019 0.6 0.9 +0.3 +50% CBS NCAA BSKBL CHP-PRTH1 CBS 03/21/2019 0.9 0.9 even +0% BLINDSPOT NBC 03/22/2019 0.4 0.8 +0.4 +100% A.P. BIO NBC 03/21/2019 0.5 0.8 +0.3 +60% DATELINE FRI NBC 03/22/2019 0.5 0.8 +0.3 +60% MADAM SECRETARY CBS 03/24/2019 0.6 0.8 +0.2 +33% MENTAL SAMURAI FOX 03/19/2019 0.7 0.8 +0.1 +14% SUPERNATURAL CW 03/21/2019 0.4 0.7 +0.3 +75% PROVEN INNOCENT FOX 03/22/2019 0.4 0.7 +0.3 +75% SPEECHLESS ABC 03/22/2019 0.5 0.7 +0.2 +40% 48 HOURS CBS 03/23/2019 0.6 0.7 +0.1 +17% CBS NCAA BSK CHP-BRG-PRTH CBS 03/21/2019 0.7 0.7 even +0% RIVERDALE CW 03/20/2019 0.3 0.6 +0.3 +100% SUPERGIRL CW 03/24/2019 0.3 0.6 +0.3 +100% BLACK LIGHTNING CW 03/18/2019 0.2 0.5 +0.3 +150% ARROW CW 03/18/2019 0.3 0.5 +0.2 +67% LEGACIES CW 03/21/2019 0.3 0.5 +0.2 +67% ROSWELL NEW MEXICO CW 03/19/2019 0.3 0.5 +0.2 +67% MICHAEL BUBLE! 3/20 NBC 03/20/2019 0.5 0.5 even +0% CHARMED CW 03/24/2019 0.2 0.4 +0.2 +100% ALL AMERICAN CW 03/20/2019 0.2 0.3 +0.1 +50% CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND CW 03/22/2019 0.1 0.2 +0.1 +100% DYNASTY CW 03/22/2019 0.2 0.2 even +0% WORLD FIG SKATG CHAMP 1Q1 NBC 03/23/2019 0.2 0.2 even +0%

