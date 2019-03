Live+7 Ratings for Week of Feb. 25: ‘Masked Singer’ Finale Wins, ‘Riverdale’ Doubles

The final episode of “Riverdale” before Luke Perry died more than doubled its rating in delayed viewing.

The episode, which aired on Feb. 27, the same day Perry was hospitalized, saw a 133% bump from a 0.3 Live+Same Day rating to a 0.7 Live+7 rating. In terms of total viewership, the episode also doubled its tally, going from around 860,000 to 1.7 million total viewers. That compares favorably to show’s season averages, which are currently at a 0.4 rating and just over 1 million total viewers per episode.

“Riverdale” was the highest rated and the second most viewed show on The CW for the week, trailing only “Supergirl” which garnered a total of around 2 million viewers.

Elsewhere, Fox’s “The Masked Singer” was the clear overall winner in the Live+7 ratings, achieving close to a 4.0 rating across its two-hour season finale. However, in terms of total viewers, the singing competition was beaten out by “NCIS,” which had over 15.5 million total viewers to the Fox show’s 14 million.

Read the full week’s rankings below.

Live+7 Adults 18-49

Telecast Network Broadcast Date Live+SD A18-49 Live+7 A18-49 Actual Gain % Gain MASKED SINGER, THE FOX 02/27/2019 3.6 4.5 +0.9 +25% MASKED SINGER-SP 2/27 8P FOX 02/27/2019 2.6 3.4 +0.8 +31% VOICE NBC 02/25/2019 2.1 2.8 +0.7 +33% GREY’S ANATOMY ABC 02/28/2019 1.6 2.8 +1.2 +75% VOICE-TUE NBC 02/26/2019 2.1 2.7 +0.6 +29% BACHELOR, THE ABC 02/25/2019 1.8 2.5 +0.7 +39% GOOD DOCTOR, THE ABC 02/25/2019 1.1 2.4 +1.3 +118% MODERN FAMILY ABC 02/27/2019 1.1 2.3 +1.2 +109% CHICAGO PD NBC 02/27/2019 1.2 2.2 +1.0 +83% SURVIVOR CBS 02/27/2019 1.5 2.2 +0.7 +47% CHICAGO FIRE NBC 02/27/2019 1.2 2.1 +0.9 +75% MILLION LITTLE THINGS ABC 02/28/2019 1.1 2.1 +1.0 +91% AMERICAN IDOL-SUN ABC 03/03/2019 1.7 2.1 +0.4 +24% WORLD OF DANCE 2/26 NBC 02/26/2019 1.4 2.0 +0.6 +43% CHICAGO MED NBC 02/27/2019 1.2 1.9 +0.7 +58% NCIS CBS 02/26/2019 1.2 1.9 +0.7 +58% ENEMY WITHIN NBC 02/25/2019 1.2 1.8 +0.6 +50% GOLDBERGS, THE ABC 02/27/2019 1.1 1.7 +0.6 +55% PASSAGE, THE FOX 02/25/2019 0.8 1.6 +0.8 +100% FBI CBS 02/26/2019 1.0 1.6 +0.6 +60% ORVILLE, THE FOX 02/28/2019 0.8 1.5 +0.7 +88% LAST MAN STANDING FOX 03/01/2019 1.0 1.5 +0.5 +50% BULL CBS 02/25/2019 0.9 1.5 +0.6 +67% NEIGHBORHOOD, THE CBS 02/25/2019 1.2 1.5 +0.3 +25% ROOKIE, THE ABC 02/26/2019 0.6 1.5 +0.9 +150% TITAN GAMES NBC 02/28/2019 1.0 1.4 +0.4 +40% WORLD OF DANCE NBC 03/03/2019 1.0 1.4 +0.4 +40% FAMILY GUY FOX 03/03/2019 0.9 1.4 +0.5 +56% NCIS: NEW ORLEANS CBS 02/26/2019 0.8 1.4 +0.6 +75% NCIS: LOS ANGELES CBS 03/03/2019 0.9 1.4 +0.5 +56% SHARK TANK-SUN 10:01PM ABC 03/03/2019 0.9 1.4 +0.5 +56% AMERICAN HOUSEWIFE ABC 02/26/2019 1.0 1.4 +0.4 +40% WILL & GRACE NBC 02/28/2019 0.6 1.3 +0.7 +117% GOOD GIRLS NBC 03/03/2019 0.7 1.3 +0.6 +86% MAGNUM P.I. CBS 02/25/2019 0.9 1.3 +0.4 +44% HOW TO GET AWAY W/MURDER ABC 02/28/2019 0.6 1.3 +0.7 +117% SCHOOLED ABC 02/27/2019 0.9 1.3 +0.4 +44% LETHAL WEAPON FOX 02/26/2019 0.7 1.2 +0.5 +71% BOB’S BURGERS FOX 03/03/2019 0.8 1.2 +0.4 +50% MAN WITH A PLAN CBS 02/25/2019 1.0 1.2 +0.2 +20% SINGLE PARENTS ABC 02/27/2019 0.7 1.2 +0.5 +71% BLACK-ISH ABC 02/26/2019 0.8 1.2 +0.4 +50% AMER FUNN HM VIDEOS-7PM ABC 03/03/2019 1.1 1.2 +0.1 +9% BROOKLYN NINE-NINE NBC 02/28/2019 0.7 1.1 +0.4 +57% GOTHAM FOX 02/28/2019 0.6 1.1 +0.5 +83% COOL KIDS, THE FOX 03/01/2019 0.7 1.1 +0.4 +57% SIMPSONS FOX 03/03/2019 0.9 1.1 +0.2 +22% 20/20-FRI ABC 03/01/2019 0.8 1.1 +0.3 +38% KIDS ARE ALRIGHT, THE ABC 02/26/2019 0.8 1.1 +0.3 +38% NBA SAT PRIMETIME ON ABC ABC 03/02/2019 1.1 1.1 even +0% FAM CBS 02/28/2019 0.8 1.0 +0.2 +25% 60 MINUTES CBS 03/03/2019 0.9 1.0 +0.1 +11% SPLITTING UP TOGETHER ABC 02/26/2019 0.6 1.0 +0.4 +67% DATELINE FRI NBC 03/01/2019 0.6 0.9 +0.3 +50% MADAM SECRETARY CBS 03/03/2019 0.6 0.9 +0.3 +50% GOD FRIENDED ME CBS 03/03/2019 0.7 0.9 +0.2 +29% GIFTED, THE FOX 02/26/2019 0.4 0.8 +0.4 +100% PROVEN INNOCENT FOX 03/01/2019 0.5 0.8 +0.3 +60% FRESH OFF THE BOAT ABC 03/01/2019 0.6 0.8 +0.2 +33% RIVERDALE CW 02/27/2019 0.3 0.7 +0.4 +133% 48 HOURS CBS 03/02/2019 0.5 0.7 +0.2 +40% SPEECHLESS ABC 03/01/2019 0.4 0.7 +0.3 +75% SUPERGIRL CW 03/03/2019 0.4 0.6 +0.2 +50% WORLD’S BEST, THE CBS 02/27/2019 0.4 0.6 +0.2 +50% DATELINE MYSTERY-1 NBC 03/02/2019 0.4 0.5 +0.1 +25% DATELINE MYSTERY-2 NBC 03/02/2019 0.5 0.5 even +0% CHARMED CW 03/03/2019 0.3 0.5 +0.2 +67% LEGACIES CW 02/28/2019 0.3 0.5 +0.2 +67% ALL AMERICAN CW 02/27/2019 0.2 0.4 +0.2 +100% ROSWELL NEW MEXICO CW 02/26/2019 0.2 0.4 +0.2 +100% RANSOM CBS 03/02/2019 0.3 0.4 +0.1 +33% NBA COUNTDOWN-SAT ABC 03/02/2019 0.4 0.4 even +0%

Live+7 Total Viewers