Live+7 Ratings for Week of Feb. 18: Oscars Finish Far Out in Front

Even after delayed viewing, the Oscars was still way ahead of the pack in the ratings for the week of Feb.18.

The prestigious film awards show, which saw a 12% bump in total viewers from the 2018 ceremony, finished with a 7.9 Live+7 rating, up from 7.7 in Live+Same Day, and around 30.5 million total viewers.

While the Oscars red carpet coverage was originally in second place in the Live+Same Day ratings for the week, it was overtaken in Live+7 by three other shows, namely “The Big Bang Theory,” “The Masked Singer” and “This Is Us,” which finished with ratings of 3.8, 3.7 and 3.4, to the red carpet’s 3.2.

The biggest gainers for the week across Live+7 included “The Blacklist,” which was recently renewed for a seventh season on NBC. The James Spader-led show doubled its rating in delayed viewing, increasing 100% from a 0.6 rating to a 1.2, and went from around 4 million to 7 million total viewers.

Live+7 Adults 18-49

Telecast Network Broadcast Date Live+SD A18-49 Live+7 A18-49 Actual Gain % Gain OSCARS, THE ABC 02/24/2019 7.7 7.9 +0.2 +3% BIG BANG THEORY, THE CBS 02/21/2019 2.3 3.8 +1.5 +65% MASKED SINGER, THE FOX 02/20/2019 2.7 3.7 +1.0 +37% THIS IS US NBC 02/19/2019 1.8 3.4 +1.6 +89% LIVE FROM THE RED CARPET3 ABC 02/24/2019 3.2 3.2 even +0% GREY’S ANATOMY ABC 02/21/2019 1.7 2.9 +1.2 +71% YOUNG SHELDON CBS 02/21/2019 1.7 2.6 +0.9 +53% BACHELOR, THE ABC 02/18/2019 1.9 2.5 +0.6 +32% CHICAGO PD NBC 02/20/2019 1.4 2.5 +1.1 +79% SURVIVOR CBS 02/20/2019 1.6 2.4 +0.8 +50% GOOD DOCTOR, THE ABC 02/18/2019 1.1 2.4 +1.3 +118% CHICAGO FIRE NBC 02/20/2019 1.3 2.2 +0.9 +69% MILLION LITTLE THINGS ABC 02/21/2019 1.1 2.2 +1.1 +100% MODERN FAMILY ABC 02/20/2019 1.1 2.2 +1.1 +100% MANIFEST NBC 02/18/2019 1.0 2.2 +1.2 +120% NEW AMSTERDAM NBC 02/19/2019 1.0 2.2 +1.2 +120% AGT CHAMPIONS NBC 02/18/2019 1.7 2.1 +0.4 +24% LIVE FROM THE RED CARPET2 ABC 02/24/2019 2.0 2.0 even +0% CHICAGO MED NBC 02/20/2019 1.3 2.0 +0.7 +54% MOM CBS 02/21/2019 1.3 1.9 +0.6 +46% NCIS CBS 02/19/2019 1.2 1.9 +0.7 +58% LAW AND ORDER:SVU NBC 02/21/2019 0.9 1.9 +1.0 +111% ELLENS GAME OF GAMES NBC 02/19/2019 1.4 1.7 +0.3 +21% GOLDBERGS, THE ABC 02/20/2019 1.1 1.6 +0.5 +45% RESIDENT, THE FOX 02/18/2019 1.0 1.6 +0.6 +60% FBI CBS 02/19/2019 0.9 1.6 +0.7 +78% S.W.A.T. CBS 02/21/2019 0.9 1.6 +0.7 +78% PASSAGE, THE FOX 02/18/2019 0.9 1.6 +0.7 +78% NEIGHBORHOOD, THE CBS 02/18/2019 1.1 1.5 +0.4 +36% LAST MAN STANDING FOX 02/22/2019 1.0 1.5 +0.5 +50% BULL CBS 02/18/2019 0.8 1.5 +0.7 +88% ORVILLE, THE FOX 02/21/2019 0.8 1.5 +0.7 +88% 24 HOURS TO HELL & BACK FOX 02/20/2019 1.1 1.4 +0.3 +27% TITAN GAMES NBC 02/21/2019 1.1 1.4 +0.3 +27% NCIS: NEW ORLEANS CBS 02/19/2019 0.8 1.4 +0.6 +75% WILL & GRACE NBC 02/21/2019 0.7 1.4 +0.7 +100% ROOKIE, THE ABC 02/19/2019 0.6 1.4 +0.8 +133% AMERICAN HOUSEWIFE ABC 02/19/2019 0.9 1.3 +0.4 +44% HAWAII FIVE-0 CBS 02/22/2019 0.8 1.3 +0.5 +63% HAWAII FIVE-0 – SPECIAL CBS 02/22/2019 0.8 1.3 +0.5 +63% MAGNUM P.I. CBS 02/18/2019 0.8 1.3 +0.5 +63% HOW TO GET AWAY W/MURDER ABC 02/21/2019 0.5 1.3 +0.8 +160% SCHOOLED ABC 02/20/2019 0.9 1.2 +0.3 +33% FAM CBS 02/21/2019 0.9 1.2 +0.3 +33% LETHAL WEAPON FOX 02/19/2019 0.8 1.2 +0.4 +50% BLACK-ISH ABC 02/19/2019 0.7 1.2 +0.5 +71% SINGLE PARENTS ABC 02/20/2019 0.7 1.2 +0.5 +71% BLACKLIST NBC 02/22/2019 0.6 1.2 +0.6 +100% MAN WITH A PLAN CBS 02/18/2019 0.9 1.1 +0.2 +22% MACGYVER CBS 02/22/2019 0.8 1.1 +0.3 +38% BROOKLYN NINE-NINE NBC 02/21/2019 0.8 1.1 +0.3 +38% COOL KIDS, THE FOX 02/22/2019 0.7 1.1 +0.4 +57% BLACKLIST 2/22 NBC 02/22/2019 0.6 1.1 +0.5 +83% NBA SAT PRIMETIME ON ABC ABC 02/23/2019 1.0 1.0 even +0% 20/20-FRI ABC 02/22/2019 0.7 1.0 +0.3 +43% KIDS ARE ALRIGHT, THE ABC 02/19/2019 0.7 1.0 +0.3 +43% SPLITTING UP TOGETHER ABC 02/19/2019 0.6 1.0 +0.4 +67% GOTHAM FOX 02/21/2019 0.6 1.0 +0.4 +67% FRESH OFF THE BOAT ABC 02/22/2019 0.6 0.9 +0.3 +50% 60 MINUTES PRESENTS CBS 02/24/2019 0.8 0.8 even +0% 48 HOURS CBS 02/23/2019 0.6 0.8 +0.2 +33% WORLD’S BEST, THE CBS 02/20/2019 0.6 0.8 +0.2 +33% SPEECHLESS ABC 02/22/2019 0.5 0.8 +0.3 +60% GIFTED, THE FOX 02/19/2019 0.5 0.8 +0.3 +60% DATELINE FRI NBC 02/22/2019 0.5 0.8 +0.3 +60% MATCH GAME ABC 02/20/2019 0.4 0.6 +0.2 +50% PROVEN INNOCENT FOX 02/22/2019 0.4 0.6 +0.2 +50% NBC NHL SAT 1Q2 NBC 02/23/2019 0.5 0.5 even +0% LEGACIES CW 02/21/2019 0.2 0.5 +0.3 +150% RANSOM CBS 02/23/2019 0.3 0.4 +0.1 +33% NBA COUNTDOWN-SAT ABC 02/23/2019 0.3 0.3 even +0%

