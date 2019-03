Live+7 Ratings for Week of Feb. 11: ‘Masked Singer’ Narrowly Tops ‘This Is Us’

“The Masked Singer” narrowly came out on top in the Live+7 ratings for the week of Feb.11.

With a final Live+7 rating of 3.6 in the key adults 18-49 demographic, Fox’s “The Masked Singer” was the highest rated show of the week, with NBC’s “This Is Us” very close behind at a 3.5 rating.

The Emmy-winning drama did see off the singing competition in total viewers, however, with the former coming out at roughly 13 million viewers, and the latter garnering closer to 11 million.

Elsewhere, some of the top gainers for the week included “The Rookie” (0.6 rating to a 1.5) with a whopping 150% lift, “New Amsterdam” (1.0 to a 2.2) with 120%, and “Law & Order: SVU” (0.8 to a 1.8) with 125%.

In terms of total viewers, “NCIS” was the most-watched show with roughly 18 million, followed by “Blue Bloods” in second and “FBI” in third, which both grew to around 13 million viewers.

Read the full week’s rankings below.

Live+7 Adults 18-49

Telecast Network Broadcast Date L+SD A18-49 L+7 A18-49 Actual Gain % Gain MASKED SINGER, THE FOX 02/13/2019 2.4 3.6 +1.2 +50% THIS IS US NBC 02/12/2019 1.8 3.5 +1.7 +94% GREY’S ANATOMY ABC 02/14/2019 1.4 2.9 +1.5 +107% BACHELOR, THE ABC 02/11/2019 1.9 2.5 +0.6 +32% MANIFEST NBC 02/11/2019 1.1 2.3 +1.2 +109% AGT CHAMPIONS NBC 02/11/2019 1.7 2.3 +0.6 +35% NEW AMSTERDAM NBC 02/12/2019 1.0 2.2 +1.2 +120% MILLION LITTLE THINGS ABC 02/14/2019 1.0 2.1 +1.1 +110% CHICAGO PD NBC 02/13/2019 1.1 2.1 +1.0 +91% NCIS CBS 02/12/2019 1.4 2.1 +0.7 +50% CHICAGO FIRE NBC 02/13/2019 1.2 2.0 +0.8 +67% CHICAGO MED NBC 02/13/2019 1.3 2.0 +0.7 +54% LAW AND ORDER:SVU NBC 02/14/2019 0.8 1.8 +1.0 +125% PASSAGE, THE FOX 02/11/2019 0.9 1.7 +0.8 +89% GOLDBERGS, THE ABC 02/13/2019 1.1 1.7 +0.6 +55% MOM CBS 02/14/2019 1.1 1.7 +0.6 +55% LAST MAN STANDING FOX 02/15/2019 1.1 1.7 +0.6 +55% NEIGHBORHOOD, THE CBS 02/11/2019 1.3 1.7 +0.4 +31% ELLENS GAME OF GAMES NBC 02/12/2019 1.5 1.7 +0.2 +13% S.W.A.T. CBS 02/14/2019 0.9 1.6 +0.7 +78% FBI CBS 02/12/2019 1.0 1.6 +0.6 +60% LAST MAN STANDING-SP 830P FOX 02/15/2019 1.0 1.6 +0.6 +60% ROOKIE, THE ABC 02/12/2019 0.6 1.5 +0.9 +150% WILL & GRACE NBC 02/14/2019 0.7 1.5 +0.8 +114% BLUE BLOODS CBS 02/15/2019 0.8 1.5 +0.7 +88% RESIDENT, THE FOX 02/11/2019 1.0 1.5 +0.5 +50% BULL CBS 02/11/2019 0.7 1.4 +0.7 +100% ORVILLE, THE FOX 02/14/2019 0.7 1.4 +0.7 +100% HAWAII FIVE-0 CBS 02/15/2019 0.8 1.4 +0.6 +75% BIG BROTHER-WED 2/13 CBS 02/13/2019 0.9 1.4 +0.5 +56% FAMILY GUY FOX 02/17/2019 0.9 1.4 +0.5 +56% 24 HOURS TO HELL & BACK FOX 02/13/2019 1.0 1.4 +0.4 +40% TITAN GAMES NBC 02/14/2019 1.1 1.4 +0.3 +27% HOW TO GET AWAY W/MURDER ABC 02/14/2019 0.6 1.3 +0.7 +117% BLACKLIST NBC 02/15/2019 0.6 1.3 +0.7 +117% BLACK-ISH ABC 02/12/2019 0.8 1.3 +0.5 +63% BIG BROTHER-MON 2/11 CBS 02/11/2019 0.8 1.3 +0.5 +63% NCIS: NEW ORLEANS CBS 02/12/2019 0.8 1.3 +0.5 +63% AMERICAN HOUSEWIFE ABC 02/12/2019 0.9 1.3 +0.4 +44% SCHOOLED ABC 02/13/2019 0.9 1.3 +0.4 +44% MAN WITH A PLAN CBS 02/11/2019 1.0 1.3 +0.3 +30% NCIS: LOS ANGELES CBS 02/17/2019 0.7 1.2 +0.5 +71% LETHAL WEAPON FOX 02/12/2019 0.7 1.2 +0.5 +71% BROOKLYN NINE-NINE NBC 02/14/2019 0.8 1.2 +0.4 +50% BOB’S BURGERS FOX 02/17/2019 0.9 1.2 +0.3 +33% FOX DAYTONA 500 POST-RACE FOX 02/17/2019 1.2 1.2 even +0% SPLITTING UP TOGETHER ABC 02/12/2019 0.6 1.1 +0.5 +83% FLASH CW 02/12/2019 0.6 1.1 +0.5 +83% GOTHAM FOX 02/14/2019 0.6 1.1 +0.5 +83% 20/20-FRI ABC 02/15/2019 0.7 1.1 +0.4 +57% FAM CBS 02/14/2019 0.8 1.1 +0.3 +38% WORLD’S BEST, THE CBS 02/13/2019 0.9 1.1 +0.2 +22% SIMPSONS FOX 02/17/2019 0.9 1.1 +0.2 +22% SINGLE PARENTS ABC 02/13/2019 0.6 1.0 +0.4 +67% FRESH OFF THE BOAT ABC 02/15/2019 0.7 1.0 +0.3 +43% KIDS ARE ALRIGHT, THE ABC 02/12/2019 0.7 1.0 +0.3 +43% GOD FRIENDED ME CBS 02/17/2019 0.7 1.0 +0.3 +43% MACGYVER CBS 02/15/2019 0.7 1.0 +0.3 +43% GIFTED, THE FOX 02/12/2019 0.5 0.9 +0.4 +80% PROVEN INNOCENT FOX 02/15/2019 0.5 0.9 +0.4 +80% BLINDSPOT NBC 02/15/2019 0.5 0.9 +0.4 +80% AMER FUNN HM VIDEOS-7PM ABC 02/17/2019 0.8 0.9 +0.1 +13% 60 MINUTES CBS 02/17/2019 0.8 0.9 +0.1 +13% MADAM SECRETARY CBS 02/17/2019 0.4 0.8 +0.4 +100% SPEECHLESS ABC 02/15/2019 0.5 0.8 +0.3 +60% DATELINE FRI NBC 02/15/2019 0.6 0.8 +0.2 +33% SUPERGIRL CW 02/17/2019 0.3 0.7 +0.4 +133% MATCH GAME ABC 02/13/2019 0.5 0.7 +0.2 +40% ELVIS ALL STAR TRIBUTE NBC 02/17/2019 0.6 0.7 +0.1 +17% ARROW CW 02/11/2019 0.4 0.6 +0.2 +50% NBC MOVIE SPECIAL 2/17 NBC 02/17/2019 0.5 0.6 +0.1 +20% CHARMED CW 02/17/2019 0.2 0.5 +0.3 +150% 48 HOURS CBS 02/16/2019 0.3 0.5 +0.2 +67% BLACK LIGHTNING CW 02/11/2019 0.3 0.5 +0.2 +67% ROSWELL NEW MEXICO CW 02/12/2019 0.3 0.5 +0.2 +67% STAR WARS:THE FORCE AWKNS ABC 02/17/2019 0.5 0.5 even +0% RANSOM CBS 02/16/2019 0.2 0.3 +0.1 +50% PBC FIGHT NIGHT FOX 02/16/2019 0.3 0.3 even +0%

Live+7 Total Viewers