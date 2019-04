Live+7 Ratings for Week of April 1: ‘This Is Us’ Season 3 Finale Posts Solid Gain

The season 3 finale of “This Is Us” rode the wave of an 89% increase in delayed viewing to come out on top in the Live+7 ratings for the week of April 1.

The NBC drama, which is now theoretically at its half-way point after co-showrunner Isaac Aptaker said the plan was for there to be six seasons, registered a 1.9 rating in Live+Same Day which then jumped to a 3.6 in L+7. The show narrowly beat “The Big Bang Theory” to the top scripted spot in delayed, with the CBS show coming in at 3.4 (a 70% increase from the 2.0 it achieved in Live+SD).

In terms of total viewership, however, “Big Bang” topped all shows, including the NCAA basketball tournament semi-finals, with just over 16.5 million. “NCIS” came in second in scripted overall viewership with around 15.5 million viewers.

Read the full week’s rankings below.

Live+7 Adults 18-49

Telecast Network Broadcast Date Live+SD A18-49 L+7 A18-49 Actual Gain % Gain CBS NCAA BSKBL CHAMP SA-2 CBS 04/06/2019 4.0 4.1 +0.1 +2% THIS IS US NBC 04/02/2019 1.9 3.6 +1.7 +89% CBS NCAA BSKBL-BRIDGE CBS 04/06/2019 3.5 3.5 even +0% BIG BANG THEORY, THE CBS 04/04/2019 2.0 3.4 +1.4 +70% GREY’S ANATOMY ABC 04/04/2019 1.5 2.7 +1.2 +80% 911 FOX 04/01/2019 1.3 2.4 +1.1 +85% YOUNG SHELDON CBS 04/04/2019 1.5 2.4 +0.9 +60% MODERN FAMILY ABC 04/03/2019 1.1 2.2 +1.1 +100% SURVIVOR CBS 04/03/2019 1.5 2.2 +0.7 +47% CHICAGO FIRE NBC 04/03/2019 1.1 2.0 +0.9 +82% VOICE NBC 04/01/2019 1.5 2.0 +0.5 +33% CHICAGO PD NBC 04/03/2019 1.0 1.9 +0.9 +90% NCIS CBS 04/02/2019 1.1 1.8 +0.7 +64% EMPIRE FOX 04/03/2019 1.2 1.8 +0.6 +50% ACM AWARDS CBS 04/07/2019 1.6 1.8 +0.2 +13% LAW AND ORDER:SVU NBC 04/04/2019 0.8 1.7 +0.9 +113% CHICAGO MED NBC 04/03/2019 1.0 1.7 +0.7 +70% STATION 19 ABC 04/04/2019 0.9 1.6 +0.7 +78% FBI CBS 04/02/2019 0.9 1.6 +0.7 +78% GOLDBERGS, THE ABC 04/03/2019 1.1 1.6 +0.5 +45% MOM CBS 04/04/2019 1.1 1.6 +0.5 +45% ROOKIE, THE ABC 04/02/2019 0.7 1.5 +0.8 +114% RESIDENT, THE FOX 04/01/2019 0.9 1.5 +0.6 +67% AMERICAN IDOL-MON ABC 04/01/2019 1.1 1.5 +0.4 +36% S.W.A.T. CBS 04/04/2019 0.7 1.4 +0.7 +100% WILL & GRACE NBC 04/04/2019 0.7 1.4 +0.7 +100% BLUE BLOODS CBS 04/05/2019 0.8 1.4 +0.6 +75% ENEMY WITHIN NBC 04/01/2019 0.8 1.4 +0.6 +75% SUPERSTORE NBC 04/04/2019 0.8 1.4 +0.6 +75% AMERICAN IDOL-SUN ABC 04/07/2019 1.0 1.4 +0.4 +40% NEIGHBORHOOD, THE CBS 04/01/2019 1.0 1.4 +0.4 +40% STAR FOX 04/03/2019 1.0 1.4 +0.4 +40% HAWAII FIVE-0 CBS 04/05/2019 0.8 1.3 +0.5 +63% ELLENS GAME OF GAMES NBC 04/02/2019 1.2 1.3 +0.1 +8% BLACKLIST NBC 04/05/2019 0.5 1.2 +0.7 +140% WHISKEY CAVALIER ABC 04/03/2019 0.6 1.2 +0.6 +100% BULL CBS 04/01/2019 0.6 1.2 +0.6 +100% SEAL TEAM CBS 04/03/2019 0.6 1.2 +0.6 +100% GOOD GIRLS NBC 04/07/2019 0.6 1.2 +0.6 +100% SINGLE PARENTS ABC 04/03/2019 0.7 1.2 +0.5 +71% SHARK TANK-SUN 10:01PM ABC 04/07/2019 0.8 1.2 +0.4 +50% NCIS: NEW ORLEANS CBS 04/02/2019 0.8 1.2 +0.4 +50% BLACK-ISH ABC 04/02/2019 0.7 1.1 +0.4 +57% MAGNUM P.I. CBS 04/01/2019 0.7 1.1 +0.4 +57% MASTERCHEF JUNIOR FOX 04/02/2019 0.7 1.1 +0.4 +57% VILLAGE NBC 04/02/2019 0.7 1.1 +0.4 +57% SCHOOLED ABC 04/03/2019 0.8 1.1 +0.3 +38% MAN WITH A PLAN CBS 04/01/2019 0.8 1.1 +0.3 +38% BOB’S BURGERS FOX 04/07/2019 0.8 1.1 +0.3 +38% SPLITTING UP TOGETHER ABC 04/02/2019 0.6 1.0 +0.4 +67% MACGYVER CBS 04/05/2019 0.6 1.0 +0.4 +67% WORLD OF DANCE NBC 04/07/2019 0.7 1.0 +0.3 +43% FOR THE PEOPLE ABC 04/04/2019 0.5 0.9 +0.4 +80% DATELINE FRI NBC 04/05/2019 0.5 0.9 +0.4 +80% FRESH OFF THE BOAT ABC 04/05/2019 0.6 0.9 +0.3 +50% 20/20-FRI ABC 04/05/2019 0.7 0.9 +0.2 +29% FAM CBS 04/04/2019 0.7 0.9 +0.2 +29% COOL KIDS, THE FOX 04/05/2019 0.7 0.9 +0.2 +29% SIMPSONS FOX 04/07/2019 0.7 0.9 +0.2 +29% AMER FUNN HM VIDEOS-7PM ABC 04/07/2019 0.8 0.9 +0.1 +13% MILLION DOLLAR MILE CBS 04/03/2019 0.8 0.9 +0.1 +13% 60 MINUTES CBS 04/07/2019 0.9 0.9 even +0% FIX, THE ABC 04/01/2019 0.5 0.8 +0.3 +60% A.P. BIO NBC 04/04/2019 0.5 0.8 +0.3 +60% SUPERNATURAL CW 04/04/2019 0.3 0.7 +0.4 +133% BLINDSPOT NBC 04/05/2019 0.4 0.7 +0.3 +75% SPEECHLESS ABC 04/05/2019 0.5 0.7 +0.2 +40% ABBYS NBC 04/04/2019 0.5 0.7 +0.2 +40% MENTAL SAMURAI FOX 04/02/2019 0.6 0.7 +0.1 +17% PROVEN INNOCENT FOX 04/05/2019 0.4 0.6 +0.2 +50% DCS LEGENDS OF TOMORROW CW 04/01/2019 0.2 0.5 +0.3 +150% JANE THE VIRGIN CW 04/03/2019 0.2 0.5 +0.3 +150% DATELINE MYSTERY-1 NBC 04/06/2019 0.4 0.4 even +0% DATELINE MYSTERY-2 NBC 04/06/2019 0.4 0.4 even +0% IN THE DARK CW 04/04/2019 0.2 0.3 +0.1 +50% CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND CW 04/05/2019 0.1 0.2 +0.1 +100% CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND-4/5 CW 04/05/2019 0.2 0.2 even +0% PENN&TELLR-APR FOOL US DY CW 04/01/2019 0.2 0.2 even +0%

Live+7 Total Viewers