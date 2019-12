Live+7 Ratings for Week of Nov. 25: ‘The Good Doctor’ Posts Healthy Gains

The penultimate episode of “The Good Doctor” before its Winter break ended up with even healthier delayed TV ratings than usual.

After seven days of delayed viewing, the Nov. 25 episode jumped 111% among adults 18-49 from a 0.9 rating to a 1.9 rating, fractionally up on the 1.8 average so far this season.

With many of the highest rated shows on TV already on hiatus or taking a Thanksgiving-related break that week, “9-1-1” finished as the top-rated non-football program with a 2.3 rating, jumping 77% from Live+Same Day.

In terms of total viewership, “The Good Doctor” came good once again for ABC, gaining over 5 million viewers to end up with just under 11 million. “Bull” and “9-1-1” were the second and third largest gainers, adding 4.1 and 4 million pairs of eyeballs respectively.

Read the full week’s rankings below.

Live+7 Adults 18-49

Telecast Network Telecast Date Live+SD A18-49 Live+7 A18-49 Actual Gain % Gain NBC SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL NBC 12/01/2019 6.3 6.3 even +0% NBC NFL TH SPECIAL NBC 11/28/2019 6.1 6.1 even +0% NBC NFL TH PRE-KICK NBC 11/28/2019 4.3 4.3 even +0% SUNDAY NIGHT NFL PRE-KICK NBC 12/01/2019 4.3 4.3 even +0% FOX NFL SUNDAY-PST GN-NAT FOX 12/01/2019 3.3 3.3 even +0% FOOTBALL NT AMERICA PT 3 NBC 12/01/2019 3.1 3.1 even +0% NBC NFL TH PRE-GAME NBC 11/28/2019 2.8 2.8 even +0% 911 FOX 11/25/2019 1.3 2.3 +1.0 +77% 60 MINUTES CBS 12/01/2019 1.9 2.0 +0.1 +5% GOOD DOCTOR, THE ABC 11/25/2019 0.9 1.9 +1.0 +111% FOOTBALL NT AMERICA PT 2 NBC 12/01/2019 1.9 1.9 even +0% SURVIVOR – SPECIAL CBS 11/27/2019 1.1 1.8 +0.7 +64% NCIS CBS 11/26/2019 1.1 1.7 +0.6 +55% CONNERS, THE ABC 11/26/2019 1.2 1.7 +0.5 +42% FOX CFB – BIG12 PRIME FOX 11/30/2019 1.6 1.6 even +0% FBI CBS 11/26/2019 0.9 1.5 +0.6 +67% PRODIGAL SON FOX 11/25/2019 0.7 1.4 +0.7 +100% SEAL TEAM CBS 11/27/2019 0.8 1.4 +0.6 +75% VOICE NBC 11/25/2019 1.1 1.4 +0.3 +27% VOICE-TUE NBC 11/26/2019 1.1 1.4 +0.3 +27% S.W.A.T. CBS 11/27/2019 0.7 1.3 +0.6 +86% NCIS: NEW ORLEANS CBS 11/26/2019 0.8 1.3 +0.5 +63% ROOKIE, THE ABC 12/01/2019 0.5 1.2 +0.7 +140% BULL CBS 11/25/2019 0.6 1.2 +0.6 +100% RESIDENT, THE FOX 11/26/2019 0.6 1.2 +0.6 +100% NEIGHBORHOOD, THE CBS 11/25/2019 0.7 1.2 +0.5 +71% NCIS: LOS ANGELES CBS 12/01/2019 0.8 1.2 +0.4 +50% DANCING WITH THE STARS ABC 11/25/2019 1.1 1.2 +0.1 +9% EMPIRE FOX 11/26/2019 0.6 1.1 +0.5 +83% FOX CFB POSTGUN-PRIME FOX 11/30/2019 1.1 1.1 even +0% AMERICAN HOUSEWIFE ABC 11/29/2019 0.5 1.0 +0.5 +100% BLESS THIS MESS ABC 11/26/2019 0.7 1.0 +0.3 +43% BOB HEARTS ABISHOLA CBS 11/25/2019 0.7 1.0 +0.3 +43% 60 MINUTES SPECIAL CBS 12/01/2019 1.0 1.0 even +0% EMERGENCE ABC 11/26/2019 0.4 0.9 +0.5 +125% FLASH CW 11/26/2019 0.4 0.9 +0.5 +125% BLACK-ISH ABC 11/26/2019 0.5 0.9 +0.4 +80% ALL RISE CBS 11/25/2019 0.6 0.9 +0.3 +50% BOB’S BURGERS FOX 12/01/2019 0.6 0.9 +0.3 +50% SIMPSONS FOX 12/01/2019 0.7 0.9 +0.2 +29% ELLENS GAME OF GMS 11/27 NBC 11/27/2019 0.7 0.9 +0.2 +29% DOLLY PARTON:50 YRS OPRY NBC 11/26/2019 0.8 0.9 +0.1 +13% BLUFF CITY LAW NBC 11/25/2019 0.5 0.8 +0.3 +60% 20/20-FRI SP-11/29 ABC 11/29/2019 0.6 0.8 +0.2 +33% MIXED-ISH ABC 11/26/2019 0.6 0.8 +0.2 +33% SHARK TANK ABC 12/01/2019 0.6 0.8 +0.2 +33% WWE FRI NIGHT SMACKDOWN FOX 11/29/2019 0.7 0.8 +0.1 +14% MADAM SECRETARY CBS 12/01/2019 0.5 0.7 +0.2 +40% FRESH OFF THE BOAT ABC 11/29/2019 0.4 0.6 +0.2 +50% WWOD MAGICAL HOL CELEBRTN ABC 11/28/2019 0.5 0.6 +0.1 +20% 48 HOURS CBS 11/30/2019 0.5 0.6 +0.1 +20% SATURDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL ABC 11/30/2019 0.6 0.6 even +0% SUPERGIRL CW 12/01/2019 0.2 0.5 +0.3 +150% ARROW CW 11/26/2019 0.3 0.5 +0.2 +67% BATWOMAN CW 12/01/2019 0.3 0.5 +0.2 +67% ALMOST FAMILY-11/28 9P FOX 11/28/2019 0.3 0.5 +0.2 +67% ALMOST FAMILY-TKG EVE 9P FOX 11/27/2019 0.3 0.5 +0.2 +67% ALL AMERICAN CW 11/25/2019 0.2 0.4 +0.2 +100% BLACK LIGHTNING CW 11/25/2019 0.2 0.4 +0.2 +100% PENN&TELLER:MERRY FOOL US CW 11/29/2019 0.1 0.2 +0.1 +100%

Live+7 Total Viewers