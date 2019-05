Live+7 Ratings for Week of May 6: ‘Agents of SHIELD’ Premiere Sees Solid Gain

Despite returning the lowest rating for one of its season premieres to date, the season 6 debut episode of “Marvel’s Agents of Shield” has showed impressive growth in delayed viewing.

The episode went from a 0.44 rating in Live+Same Day in the key 18-49 demographic, to a 0.9 in Live+7, representing a 125% increase. Several other ABC shows were among the week’s largest growers, including the canceled “Whiskey Cavalier” (150% increase), “The Fix” (133% increase) and “Modern Family” (110% increase).

In terms of delayed total viewership for the week, “The Big Bang Theory” once again ran away with the top spot for CBS, garnering a touch over 17.5 million total viewers in Live+7. That represents a 39% boost from its live viewership. It remains to be seen how much its double-header series finale will grow, after it posted a substantial 3.1 rating in 18-49 and around 18 million total viewers in live.

Live+7 Adults 18-49

Telecast Network Broadcast Date Live+SD A18-49 Live+7 A18-49 Actual Gain % Gain BIG BANG THEORY, THE CBS 05/09/2019 2.0 3.6 +1.6 +80% GREY’S ANATOMY ABC 05/09/2019 1.4 2.5 +1.1 +79% YOUNG SHELDON CBS 05/09/2019 1.5 2.3 +0.8 +53% 911 FOX 05/06/2019 1.1 2.2 +1.1 +100% MODERN FAMILY ABC 05/08/2019 1.0 2.1 +1.1 +110% SURVIVOR CBS 05/08/2019 1.5 2.1 +0.6 +40% CHICAGO FIRE NBC 05/08/2019 1.0 1.8 +0.8 +80% EMPIRE FOX 05/08/2019 1.2 1.8 +0.6 +50% CHICAGO PD NBC 05/08/2019 0.9 1.7 +0.8 +89% NCIS CBS 05/07/2019 1.0 1.7 +0.7 +70% CHICAGO MED NBC 05/08/2019 1.0 1.7 +0.7 +70% LAW AND ORDER:SVU NBC 05/09/2019 0.7 1.6 +0.9 +129% NEW AMSTERDAM NBC 05/07/2019 0.8 1.6 +0.8 +100% MOM CBS 05/09/2019 1.1 1.6 +0.5 +45% AMERICAN IDOL-SUN ABC 05/12/2019 1.2 1.6 +0.4 +33% STATION 19 ABC 05/09/2019 0.9 1.5 +0.6 +67% STAR FOX 05/08/2019 1.0 1.5 +0.5 +50% GOLDBERGS, THE ABC 05/08/2019 1.1 1.5 +0.4 +36% AMAZING RACE CBS 05/08/2019 0.8 1.4 +0.6 +75% RESIDENT, THE FOX 05/06/2019 0.8 1.4 +0.6 +75% LAST MAN STANDING FOX 05/10/2019 0.9 1.4 +0.5 +56% VOICE NBC 05/06/2019 1.1 1.4 +0.3 +27% S.W.A.T. CBS 05/09/2019 0.7 1.3 +0.6 +86% SUPERSTORE 5/9 NBC 05/09/2019 0.7 1.3 +0.6 +86% BLUE BLOODS CBS 05/10/2019 0.8 1.3 +0.5 +63% FBI CBS 05/07/2019 0.8 1.3 +0.5 +63% SUPERSTORE NBC 05/09/2019 0.8 1.3 +0.5 +63% BULL CBS 05/06/2019 0.6 1.2 +0.6 +100% SEAL TEAM CBS 05/08/2019 0.6 1.2 +0.6 +100% BLACKLIST NBC 05/10/2019 0.6 1.2 +0.6 +100% HAWAII FIVE-0 CBS 05/10/2019 0.7 1.2 +0.5 +71% FAMILY GUY FOX 05/12/2019 0.7 1.2 +0.5 +71% LIFE IN PIECES CBS 05/09/2019 0.8 1.2 +0.4 +50% SCHOOLED ABC 05/08/2019 0.9 1.2 +0.3 +33% VOICE-TUE NBC 05/07/2019 0.9 1.2 +0.3 +33% NCIS: LOS ANGELES 10PM CBS 05/12/2019 0.6 1.1 +0.5 +83% SINGLE PARENTS ABC 05/08/2019 0.7 1.1 +0.4 +57% NCIS: NEW ORLEANS CBS 05/07/2019 0.7 1.1 +0.4 +57% AMERICAN HOUSEWIFE ABC 05/07/2019 0.8 1.1 +0.3 +38% SHARK TANK-SUN 10:01PM ABC 05/12/2019 0.8 1.1 +0.3 +38% AMER FUNN HM VIDEOS-7PM ABC 05/12/2019 1.0 1.1 +0.1 +10% WHISKEY CAVALIER ABC 05/08/2019 0.4 1.0 +0.6 +150% GOOD GIRLS NBC 05/12/2019 0.4 1.0 +0.6 +150% FLASH CW 05/07/2019 0.5 1.0 +0.5 +100% BOB’S BURGERS FOX 05/12/2019 0.6 1.0 +0.4 +67% BROOKLYN NINE-NINE NBC 05/09/2019 0.6 1.0 +0.4 +67% ENEMY WITHIN NBC 05/06/2019 0.6 1.0 +0.4 +67% VILLAGE NBC 05/07/2019 0.6 1.0 +0.4 +67% MASTERCHEF JUNIOR FOX 05/07/2019 0.7 1.0 +0.3 +43% MAN WITH A PLAN CBS 05/06/2019 0.8 1.0 +0.2 +25% MARVEL AGENTS S.H.I.E.L.D ABC 05/10/2019 0.4 0.9 +0.5 +125% DATELINE FRI NBC 05/10/2019 0.5 0.9 +0.4 +80% BACHELORETTE REUNION ABC 05/06/2019 0.6 0.9 +0.3 +50% BLESS THIS MESS ABC 05/07/2019 0.6 0.9 +0.3 +50% MACGYVER CBS 05/10/2019 0.6 0.9 +0.3 +50% COOL KIDS, THE FOX 05/10/2019 0.6 0.9 +0.3 +50% FOR THE PEOPLE ABC 05/09/2019 0.4 0.8 +0.4 +100% KIDS ARE ALRIGHT, THE ABC 05/07/2019 0.5 0.8 +0.3 +60% SIMPSONS FOX 05/12/2019 0.6 0.8 +0.2 +33% 60 MINUTES CBS 05/12/2019 0.7 0.8 +0.1 +14% FIX, THE ABC 05/06/2019 0.3 0.7 +0.4 +133% 20/20-FRI ABC 05/10/2019 0.5 0.7 +0.2 +40% CODE, THE CBS 05/06/2019 0.5 0.7 +0.2 +40% NBC NHL PLAYOFFS CF 2Q1 NBC 05/11/2019 0.7 0.7 even +0% HUNDRED, THE CW 05/07/2019 0.3 0.6 +0.3 +100% JANE THE VIRGIN CW 05/08/2019 0.3 0.6 +0.3 +100% SUPERGIRL CW 05/12/2019 0.3 0.6 +0.3 +100% 48 HOURS CBS 05/11/2019 0.4 0.6 +0.2 +50% PROVEN INNOCENT FOX 05/10/2019 0.4 0.6 +0.2 +50% ABBYS NBC 05/09/2019 0.4 0.6 +0.2 +50% PARADISE HOTEL FOX 05/09/2019 0.5 0.6 +0.1 +20% NBC MOVIE SPECIAL 5/12 NBC 05/12/2019 0.5 0.6 +0.1 +20% RED LINE, THE CBS 05/12/2019 0.3 0.5 +0.2 +67% DCS LEGENDS OF TOMORROW CW 05/06/2019 0.3 0.5 +0.2 +67% RIVERDALE CW 05/08/2019 0.3 0.5 +0.2 +67% 1969 ABC 05/07/2019 0.4 0.5 +0.1 +25% MENTAL SAMURAI FOX 05/07/2019 0.5 0.5 even +0% ARROW CW 05/06/2019 0.2 0.4 +0.2 +100% CHARMED CW 05/12/2019 0.2 0.4 +0.2 +100% RANSOM CBS 05/11/2019 0.3 0.4 +0.1 +33% IZOMBIE CW 05/09/2019 0.2 0.3 +0.1 +50% MILLION DOLLAR MILE CBS 05/11/2019 0.3 0.3 even +0% PBC FIGHT NIGHT FOX 05/11/2019 0.3 0.3 even +0% DYNASTY CW 05/10/2019 0.1 0.2 +0.1 +100% IN THE DARK CW 05/09/2019 0.1 0.2 +0.1 +100%

Live+7 Total Viewers