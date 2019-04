Live+7 Ratings for Week of March 11, 2019: ‘Empire’ Midseason Premiere Grows Steadily

Although the midseason premiere of “Empire” was one of the show’s lowest rated episodes ever, it faired better in delayed viewing.

In Live+7 the show went from a 1.2 to a 1.9 rating, a 58% bump which is slightly above the 53% increase that season 5 episodes of the show have averaged up until now.

However, in terms of total viewership, the midseason premiere only jumped from around 4.5 million to 6 million viewers for a 38% increase, compared to the 40% average for the season so far.

Elsewhere for the week of March 11, “This Is Us” remained at the top of the ratings chart, growing by 94% from a 1.8 in L+Same Day to 3.5 in Live+7.

Read the full week’s rankings below.

Live+7 Adults 18-49

Telecast Network Broadcast Date L+SD A18-49 L+7 A18-49 Actual Gain % Gain THIS IS US NBC 03/12/2019 1.8 3.5 +1.7 +94% BACHELOR:SEASON FINALE 2 ABC 03/12/2019 2.4 2.9 +0.5 +21% GOOD DOCTOR, THE ABC 03/11/2019 1.3 2.6 +1.3 +100% VOICE NBC 03/11/2019 2.0 2.6 +0.6 +30% BACHELOR, THE ABC 03/11/2019 2.3 2.6 +0.3 +13% GREY’S ANATOMY ABC 03/14/2019 1.3 2.5 +1.2 +92% NEW AMSTERDAM NBC 03/12/2019 1.0 2.2 +1.2 +120% MODERN FAMILY ABC 03/13/2019 1.2 2.2 +1.0 +83% SURVIVOR CBS 03/13/2019 1.5 2.2 +0.7 +47% EMPIRE FOX 03/13/2019 1.2 1.9 +0.7 +58% NCIS CBS 03/12/2019 1.1 1.8 +0.7 +64% LAW AND ORDER:SVU NBC 03/14/2019 0.7 1.7 +1.0 +143% AMERICAN IDOL-SUN ABC 03/17/2019 1.3 1.7 +0.4 +31% FBI CBS 03/12/2019 0.9 1.6 +0.7 +78% ENEMY WITHIN NBC 03/11/2019 0.9 1.6 +0.7 +78% GOLDBERGS, THE ABC 03/13/2019 1.1 1.6 +0.5 +45% STAR FOX 03/13/2019 1.1 1.5 +0.4 +36% WHISKEY CAVALIER ABC 03/13/2019 0.6 1.4 +0.8 +133% STATION 19 ABC 03/14/2019 0.8 1.4 +0.6 +75% PASSAGE-SP 3/11 8P FOX 03/11/2019 0.8 1.4 +0.6 +75% NCIS: LOS ANGELES CBS 03/17/2019 0.9 1.4 +0.5 +56% LAST MAN STANDING FOX 03/15/2019 0.9 1.4 +0.5 +56% SUPERSTORE NBC 03/14/2019 0.9 1.4 +0.5 +56% NEIGHBORHOOD, THE CBS 03/11/2019 1.0 1.4 +0.4 +40% ELLENS GAME OF GAMES NBC 03/12/2019 1.2 1.4 +0.2 +17% BLUE BLOODS CBS 03/15/2019 0.7 1.3 +0.6 +86% HAWAII FIVE-0 CBS 03/15/2019 0.7 1.3 +0.6 +86% PASSAGE, THE FOX 03/11/2019 0.7 1.3 +0.6 +86% SINGLE PARENTS ABC 03/13/2019 0.8 1.3 +0.5 +63% MASTERCHEF JUNIOR FOX 03/12/2019 0.8 1.3 +0.5 +63% SHARK TANK-SUN 10:01PM ABC 03/17/2019 0.9 1.3 +0.4 +44% SCHOOLED ABC 03/13/2019 1.0 1.3 +0.3 +30% BLACKLIST NBC 03/15/2019 0.5 1.2 +0.7 +140% WILL & GRACE NBC 03/14/2019 0.6 1.2 +0.6 +100% NCIS: NEW ORLEANS CBS 03/12/2019 0.7 1.2 +0.5 +71% MASTERCHEF JR-SP 3/12 9P FOX 03/12/2019 0.7 1.2 +0.5 +71% WORLD OF DANCE NBC 03/17/2019 0.8 1.2 +0.4 +50% BOB’S BURGERS FOX 03/17/2019 0.9 1.2 +0.3 +33% 60 MINUTES CBS 03/17/2019 1.2 1.2 even +0% MAGNUM P.I. CBS 03/11/2019 0.7 1.1 +0.4 +57% FAM 8:30PM-SP CBS 03/14/2019 0.9 1.1 +0.2 +22% FLASH CW 03/12/2019 0.5 1.0 +0.5 +100% GOOD GIRLS NBC 03/17/2019 0.5 1.0 +0.5 +100% MACGYVER CBS 03/15/2019 0.6 1.0 +0.4 +67% BROOKLYN NINE-NINE NBC 03/14/2019 0.6 1.0 +0.4 +67% 20/20-FRI ABC 03/15/2019 0.7 1.0 +0.3 +43% COOL KIDS, THE FOX 03/15/2019 0.7 1.0 +0.3 +43% GOD FRIENDED ME CBS 03/17/2019 0.8 1.0 +0.2 +25% MAN WITH A PLAN CBS 03/11/2019 0.8 1.0 +0.2 +25% SIMPSONS FOX 03/17/2019 0.8 1.0 +0.2 +25% FOR THE PEOPLE ABC 03/14/2019 0.5 0.9 +0.4 +80% FAM CBS 03/14/2019 0.7 0.9 +0.2 +29% VIDEOS AFTER DARK SP-3/12 ABC 03/12/2019 0.8 0.9 +0.1 +13% IHEARTRADIO MUSIC AWARDS FOX 03/14/2019 0.9 0.9 even +0% MADAM SECRETARY CBS 03/17/2019 0.5 0.8 +0.3 +60% BLINDSPOT NBC 03/15/2019 0.5 0.8 +0.3 +60% DATELINE FRI NBC 03/15/2019 0.5 0.8 +0.3 +60% FRESH OFF THE BOAT ABC 03/15/2019 0.6 0.8 +0.2 +33% WORLD’S BEST, THE CBS 03/13/2019 0.6 0.8 +0.2 +33% SPEECHLESS ABC 03/15/2019 0.4 0.7 +0.3 +75% SUPERNATURAL CW 03/14/2019 0.4 0.7 +0.3 +75% A.P. BIO NBC 03/14/2019 0.5 0.7 +0.2 +40% DATELINE MYSTERY NBC 03/16/2019 0.6 0.7 +0.1 +17% NBA SAT PRIMETIME ON ABC ABC 03/16/2019 0.7 0.7 even +0% ARROW CW 03/11/2019 0.3 0.6 +0.3 +100% RIVERDALE CW 03/13/2019 0.3 0.6 +0.3 +100% SUPERGIRL CW 03/17/2019 0.3 0.6 +0.3 +100% PROVEN INNOCENT FOX 03/15/2019 0.4 0.6 +0.2 +50% BLACK LIGHTNING CW 03/11/2019 0.2 0.5 +0.3 +150% LEGACIES CW 03/14/2019 0.3 0.5 +0.2 +67% 48 HOURS CBS 03/16/2019 0.4 0.5 +0.1 +25% CHARMED CW 03/17/2019 0.2 0.4 +0.2 +100% ROSWELL NEW MEXICO CW 03/12/2019 0.2 0.4 +0.2 +100% RANSOM CBS 03/16/2019 0.2 0.3 +0.1 +50% ALL AMERICAN CW 03/13/2019 0.2 0.3 +0.1 +50% NBA COUNTDOWN-SAT ABC 03/16/2019 0.3 0.3 even +0% CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND CW 03/15/2019 0.1 0.2 +0.1 +100% DYNASTY CW 03/15/2019 0.1 0.2 +0.1 +100% COLGATE:1 NT FOR ONE DROP CBS 03/16/2019 0.2 0.2 even +0% BIG EAST TOURNAMENT POST FOX 03/16/2019 0.2 0.2 even +0%

Live+7 Total Viewers