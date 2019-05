Live+7 Ratings for Week of April 22: Canceled ‘Whiskey Cavalier’ Among Biggest Gainers

Despite ABC’s recent decision to cancel “Whiskey Cavalier” after only a single season, the show continues to do perform well in Live+7 for the network.

For the week of April 22, the show saw a 150% ratings jump from a 0.4 to a 1.0, a solid return given that it averages a 117% gain across the rest of the season to-date.

Elsewhere, the one-two punch of “The Big Bang Theory” and “Young Sheldon” won the week for CBS, with the former ending up with a 3.2 rating (up 78% on Live+ Same Day) and the latter registering a 2.3 rating (up 64% on its live rating) in the key 18-49 demographic.

In terms of total viewership, “Big Bang” finished more than 3 million viewers ahead of its nearest competition, which also happened to be “Young Sheldon,” with roughly 16.5 million viewers in delayed.

Live+7 Adults 18-49

Telecast Network Broadcast Date Live+SD A18-49 Live+7 A18-49 Actual Gain % Gain BIG BANG THEORY, THE CBS 04/25/2019 1.8 3.2 +1.4 +78% YOUNG SHELDON CBS 04/25/2019 1.4 2.3 +0.9 +64% 911 FOX 04/22/2019 1.2 2.2 +1.0 +83% SURVIVOR CBS 04/24/2019 1.5 2.1 +0.6 +40% CHICAGO PD NBC 04/24/2019 1.0 2.0 +1.0 +100% CHICAGO FIRE NBC 04/24/2019 1.1 2.0 +0.9 +82% AMERICAN IDOL-SUN ABC 04/28/2019 1.6 1.9 +0.3 +19% NEW AMSTERDAM NBC 04/23/2019 0.8 1.7 +0.9 +113% CHICAGO MED NBC 04/24/2019 1.0 1.7 +0.7 +70% EMPIRE FOX 04/24/2019 1.1 1.7 +0.6 +55% AMAZING RACE CBS 04/24/2019 1.0 1.6 +0.6 +60% LAW AND ORDER:SVU NBC 04/25/2019 0.7 1.5 +0.8 +114% MOM CBS 04/25/2019 1.0 1.5 +0.5 +50% NEIGHBORHOOD, THE CBS 04/22/2019 1.0 1.5 +0.5 +50% VOICE NBC 04/22/2019 1.2 1.5 +0.3 +25% BLUE BLOODS CBS 04/26/2019 0.7 1.3 +0.6 +86% S.W.A.T. CBS 04/25/2019 0.7 1.3 +0.6 +86% SEAL TEAM CBS 04/24/2019 0.7 1.3 +0.6 +86% ORVILLE, THE FOX 04/25/2019 0.7 1.3 +0.6 +86% RESIDENT, THE FOX 04/22/2019 0.8 1.3 +0.5 +63% WORLD OF DANCE NBC 04/28/2019 0.8 1.3 +0.5 +63% STAR FOX 04/24/2019 0.9 1.3 +0.4 +44% VOICE-TUE NBC 04/23/2019 0.9 1.3 +0.4 +44% BLACKLIST NBC 04/26/2019 0.5 1.2 +0.7 +140% BLACKLIST 4/26 NBC 04/26/2019 0.6 1.2 +0.6 +100% GOOD GIRLS NBC 04/28/2019 0.6 1.2 +0.6 +100% HAWAII FIVE-0 CBS 04/26/2019 0.7 1.2 +0.5 +71% SUPERSTORE NBC 04/25/2019 0.7 1.2 +0.5 +71% AMERICAN HOUSEWIFE ABC 04/23/2019 0.8 1.2 +0.4 +50% BOB’S BURGERS FOX 04/28/2019 0.8 1.2 +0.4 +50% FAMILY GUY FOX 04/28/2019 0.8 1.2 +0.4 +50% AMER FUNN HM VIDEOS-7PM ABC 04/28/2019 1.1 1.2 +0.1 +9% NFL DRAFT ON ABC-4/25 ABC 04/25/2019 1.2 1.2 even +0% NCIS: LOS ANGELES 10PM CBS 04/28/2019 0.6 1.1 +0.5 +83% NCIS: NEW ORLEANS CBS 04/23/2019 0.6 1.1 +0.5 +83% ENEMY WITHIN NBC 04/22/2019 0.6 1.1 +0.5 +83% BLESS THIS MESS ABC 04/23/2019 0.7 1.1 +0.4 +57% SHARK TANK-SUN 10:01PM ABC 04/28/2019 0.8 1.1 +0.3 +38% LIFE IN PIECES CBS 04/25/2019 0.8 1.1 +0.3 +38% MASTERCHEF JUNIOR FOX 04/23/2019 0.8 1.1 +0.3 +38% AMERICAN IDOL-MON ABC 04/22/2019 0.9 1.1 +0.2 +22% WHISKEY CAVALIER ABC 04/24/2019 0.4 1.0 +0.6 +150% FLASH CW 04/23/2019 0.6 1.0 +0.4 +67% BLACK-ISH ABC 04/23/2019 0.7 1.0 +0.3 +43% MAN WITH A PLAN CBS 04/22/2019 0.7 1.0 +0.3 +43% SIMPSONS FOX 04/28/2019 0.8 1.0 +0.2 +25% GOTHAM FOX 04/25/2019 0.5 0.9 +0.4 +80% BROOKLYN NINE-NINE NBC 04/25/2019 0.5 0.9 +0.4 +80% MACGYVER CBS 04/26/2019 0.6 0.9 +0.3 +50% DATELINE FRI NBC 04/26/2019 0.6 0.9 +0.3 +50% VILLAGE NBC 04/23/2019 0.6 0.9 +0.3 +50% FIX, THE ABC 04/22/2019 0.5 0.8 +0.3 +60% CODE, THE CBS 04/22/2019 0.6 0.8 +0.2 +33% 60 MINUTES CBS 04/28/2019 0.8 0.8 even +0% NBC NHL PLAYOFFS R2 2Q2 NBC 04/27/2019 0.8 0.8 even +0% JANE THE VIRGIN CW 04/24/2019 0.2 0.6 +0.4 +200% SUPERNATURAL CW 04/25/2019 0.3 0.6 +0.3 +100% PROVEN INNOCENT FOX 04/26/2019 0.3 0.6 +0.3 +100% RED LINE, THE CBS 04/28/2019 0.4 0.6 +0.2 +50% A.P. BIO NBC 04/25/2019 0.4 0.6 +0.2 +50% MENTAL SAMURAI FOX 04/23/2019 0.5 0.6 +0.1 +20% ARROW CW 04/22/2019 0.2 0.5 +0.3 +150% DCS LEGENDS OF TOMORROW CW 04/22/2019 0.2 0.5 +0.3 +150% RIVERDALE CW 04/24/2019 0.2 0.5 +0.3 +150% SUPERGIRL CW 04/28/2019 0.3 0.5 +0.2 +67% ABBYS NBC 04/25/2019 0.3 0.5 +0.2 +67% 1969 ABC 04/23/2019 0.4 0.5 +0.1 +25% 48 HOURS CBS 04/27/2019 0.4 0.5 +0.1 +25% NFL DRAFT ON ABC-4/26 ABC 04/26/2019 0.5 0.5 even +0% CHARMED CW 04/28/2019 0.2 0.4 +0.2 +100% RANSOM CBS 04/27/2019 0.3 0.4 +0.1 +33% ROSWELL NEW MEXICO CW 04/23/2019 0.3 0.4 +0.1 +33% IN THE DARK CW 04/25/2019 0.2 0.3 +0.1 +50% DYNASTY CW 04/26/2019 0.1 0.2 +0.1 +100%

Live+7 Total Viewers