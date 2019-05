Live+3 Ratings for Week of May 20: ABC’s ‘Live in Front of a Studio Audience’ Still on Top

After easily topping the Live+Same Day ratings on the night it aired, the ABC special “Live in Front of a Studio Audience” has continued its success in delayed viewing.

The show grew by 24% in delayed, hopping from a 1.7 to a 2.1 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. Its next closest challengers for the week of May 20 were “The Bachelorette” and “NCIS,” which saw identical 42% bumps from 1.2 to 1.7 ratings in Live+3.

The special saw celebrities like Anthony Anderson, Kerry Washington, Woody Harrelson and Marisa Tomei reenacting classic episodes of sitcoms “All in the Family” and “The Jeffersons.”

In terms of total viewership however, Jimmy Kimmel, Norman Lear and co. lost out to “NCIS” in live viewing and failed to overtake the CBS juggernaut in delayed. The ABC offering went from 10.4 million total viewers to 12.5 in delayed, while “NCIS” jumped from just under 12 million to just under 15 million total viewers.

Read the full week’s rankings below.

Live+3 Adults 18-49

Telecast Network Broadcast Date Live+SD A18-49 Live+3 A18-49 Actual Increase % Increase LIVE:ALL IN FAM/JEFFERSNS ABC 05/22/19 1.7 2.1 +0.4 +24% BACHELORETTE, THE ABC 05/20/19 1.2 1.7 +0.5 +42% NCIS CBS 05/21/19 1.2 1.7 +0.5 +42% CHICAGO PD NBC 05/22/19 0.9 1.6 +0.7 +78% CHICAGO FIRE NBC 05/22/19 1.1 1.6 +0.5 +45% CHICAGO MED NBC 05/22/19 1.1 1.5 +0.4 +36% NL:ALL IN FAM/JEFFERSONS ABC 05/22/19 1.4 1.5 +0.1 +7% VOICE-TUE NBC 05/21/19 1.1 1.3 +0.2 +18% VOICE NBC 05/20/19 1.2 1.3 +0.1 +8% AMAZING RACE-SPECIAL CBS 05/22/19 0.8 1.2 +0.4 +50% GOOD GIRLS NBC 05/26/19 0.5 1.1 +0.6 +120% WHISKEY CAVALIER ABC 05/22/19 0.6 1.1 +0.5 +83% SEAL TEAM CBS 05/22/19 0.6 1.1 +0.5 +83% BLACK-ISH ABC 05/21/19 0.7 1.1 +0.4 +57% ENEMY WITHIN NBC 05/20/19 0.6 1.0 +0.4 +67% AMAZING RACE CBS 05/22/19 0.7 1.0 +0.3 +43% MASTERCHEF JUNIOR FOX 05/21/19 0.7 1.0 +0.3 +43% ELEMENTARY CBS 05/23/19 0.5 0.9 +0.4 +80% BLESS THIS MESS ABC 05/21/19 0.6 0.9 +0.3 +50% LIFE IN PIECES CBS 05/23/19 0.6 0.9 +0.3 +50% AMERICAN HOUSEWIFE ABC 05/21/19 0.7 0.9 +0.2 +29% KIDS ARE ALRIGHT, THE ABC 05/21/19 0.6 0.8 +0.2 +33% BLOOD & TREASURE CBS 05/21/19 0.6 0.8 +0.2 +33% CODE, THE CBS 05/20/19 0.6 0.8 +0.2 +33% VILLAGE NBC 05/21/19 0.6 0.8 +0.2 +33% BEAT SHAZAM FOX 05/20/19 0.7 0.8 +0.1 +14% FIX, THE ABC 05/20/19 0.4 0.7 +0.3 +75% BLINDSPOT NBC 05/24/19 0.4 0.7 +0.3 +75% MARVEL AGENTS S.H.I.E.L.D ABC 05/24/19 0.5 0.7 +0.2 +40% MASTERCHEF FAM SHWDWN-2 FOX 05/22/19 0.6 0.7 +0.1 +17% AMERICAN NINJA WARR 5/26 NBC 05/26/19 0.6 0.7 +0.1 +17% DATELINE FRI NBC 05/24/19 0.6 0.7 +0.1 +17% THIS IS FARRAH FAWCETT ABC 05/23/19 0.7 0.7 even +0% MNSTR ENRGY NASCAR CUP FOX 05/26/19 0.7 0.7 even +0% 20/20-FRI ABC 05/24/19 0.4 0.6 +0.2 +50% JANE THE VIRGIN CW 05/22/19 0.2 0.5 +0.3 +150% LATE LT SH CARPOOL KRAOKE CBS 05/20/19 0.4 0.5 +0.1 +25% PARADISE HOTEL FOX 05/23/19 0.4 0.5 +0.1 +25% HOLLYWOOD GAME NT 5/23 NBC 05/23/19 0.4 0.5 +0.1 +25% WHISTLEBLOWER CBS 05/24/19 0.5 0.5 even +0% MENTAL SAMURAI FOX 05/21/19 0.5 0.5 even +0% DATELINE MYSTERY NBC 05/25/19 0.5 0.5 even +0% HUNDRED, THE CW 05/21/19 0.2 0.4 +0.2 +100% DCS LEGENDS OF TOMORROW CW 05/20/19 0.3 0.4 +0.1 +33% 1969 ABC 05/21/19 0.4 0.4 even +0% FOX SATURDAY BASEBALL FOX 05/25/19 0.4 0.4 even +0% RED NOSE DAY NBC 05/23/19 0.4 0.4 even +0% RANSOM CBS 05/25/19 0.2 0.3 +0.1 +50% IZOMBIE CW 05/23/19 0.2 0.3 +0.1 +50% DYNASTY CW 05/24/19 0.1 0.2 +0.1 +100% IN THE DARK CW 05/23/19 0.2 0.2 even +0% MY LAST DAYS 3.1 CW 05/22/19 0.1 0.1 even +0% TOP 10 ANIMAL MOVIES CW 05/26/19 0.1 0.1 even +0%

Live+3 Total Viewers