Live+3 Ratings for Week of March 25, 2019: ‘This Is Us,’ ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Lead Scripted Pack

“This Is Us” pulled away from “Grey’s Anatomy” in the scripted Live+3 ratings race for the week of March 25.

The penultimate episode of NBC show’s third season jumped from a 1.7 rating in Live+SD to a 2.8 in Live+3, or a 65% increase. ABC’s “Grey’s Anatomy” was almost level with “This Is Us,” however, in delayed viewing the medical procedural didn’t fair as well, going from a 1.6 rating to a 2.5, for a change of 56%.

In terms of total viewership, “This Is Us” came third in scripted with 11.3 million viewers, behind CBS’ two delayed viewing juggernauts, “NCIS” and “FBI,” which increased to 11.7 and 14.7 million viewers respectively.

Elsewhere, the biggest ratings grower for the week was a tie between “Whiskey Cavalier” and “The Blacklist,” with both shows seeing 120% bumps from a 0.5 to a 1.1 rating.

Read the full week’s rankings below.

Live+3 Adults 18-49

Telecast Network Broadcast Date L+SD A18-49 L+3 A18-49 Actual Growth % Growth CBS NCAA BSKBL CHMP SU-2 CBS 03/31/19 4.5 4.5 even +0% CBS NCAA BSKBL CHMP FR 2 CBS 03/29/19 3.1 3.1 even +0% THIS IS US NBC 03/26/19 1.7 2.8 +1.1 +65% GREY’S ANATOMY ABC 03/28/19 1.6 2.5 +0.9 +56% 911 FOX 03/25/19 1.2 2.0 +0.8 +67% SURVIVOR CBS 03/27/19 1.6 2.0 +0.4 +25% VOICE NBC 03/25/19 1.6 2.0 +0.4 +25% 60 MINUTES CBS 03/31/19 2.0 2.0 even +0% CHICAGO PD NBC 03/27/19 1.1 1.9 +0.8 +73% CHICAGO FIRE NBC 03/27/19 1.2 1.8 +0.6 +50% EMPIRE FOX 03/27/19 1.1 1.7 +0.6 +55% CBS NCAA BSKBL CHMP TH 2 CBS 03/28/19 1.7 1.7 even +0% NCIS CBS 03/26/19 1.2 1.6 +0.4 +33% CHICAGO MED NBC 03/27/19 1.2 1.6 +0.4 +33% STATION 19 ABC 03/28/19 1.0 1.5 +0.5 +50% AMERICAN IDOL-MON ABC 03/25/19 1.2 1.5 +0.3 +25% AMERICAN IDOL-SUN ABC 03/31/19 1.2 1.5 +0.3 +25% CBS NCAA BSKBL CHMP TH 1 CBS 03/28/19 1.5 1.5 even +0% ROOKIE, THE ABC 03/26/19 0.7 1.3 +0.6 +86% SUPERSTORE NBC 03/28/19 0.8 1.3 +0.5 +63% FBI CBS 03/26/19 0.9 1.3 +0.4 +44% FAMILY GUY FOX 03/31/19 0.9 1.3 +0.4 +44% RESIDENT, THE FOX 03/25/19 0.9 1.3 +0.4 +44% STAR FOX 03/27/19 0.9 1.3 +0.4 +44% NEIGHBORHOOD, THE CBS 03/25/19 1.0 1.3 +0.3 +30% ELLENS GAME OF GAMES NBC 03/26/19 1.2 1.3 +0.1 +8% CBS NCAA BK CHP-BRG-PRFR1 CBS 03/29/19 1.3 1.3 even +0% CBS NCAA BSKBL CHMP FR 1 CBS 03/29/19 1.3 1.3 even +0% WILL & GRACE NBC 03/28/19 0.7 1.2 +0.5 +71% ENEMY WITHIN NBC 03/25/19 0.8 1.2 +0.4 +50% NCIS: LOS ANGELES CBS 03/31/19 1.0 1.2 +0.2 +20% GOD FRIENDED ME CBS 03/31/19 1.1 1.2 +0.1 +9% WHISKEY CAVALIER ABC 03/27/19 0.5 1.1 +0.6 +120% BLACKLIST NBC 03/29/19 0.5 1.1 +0.6 +120% SEAL TEAM CBS 03/27/19 0.6 1.1 +0.5 +83% BLACKLIST 3/29 NBC 03/29/19 0.6 1.1 +0.5 +83% NCIS: NEW ORLEANS CBS 03/26/19 0.7 1.1 +0.4 +57% AMERICAN HOUSEWIFE ABC 03/26/19 0.8 1.1 +0.3 +38% GOOD GIRLS NBC 03/31/19 0.6 1.0 +0.4 +67% MAGNUM P.I. CBS 03/25/19 0.7 1.0 +0.3 +43% MASTERCHEF JUNIOR FOX 03/26/19 0.7 1.0 +0.3 +43% WORLD OF DANCE NBC 03/31/19 0.7 1.0 +0.3 +43% MAN WITH A PLAN CBS 03/25/19 0.8 1.0 +0.2 +25% MILLION DOLLAR MILE CBS 03/27/19 0.9 1.0 +0.1 +11% CBS NCAA BK CHP-BRG-PRTH1 CBS 03/28/19 1.0 1.0 even +0% BLACK-ISH ABC 03/26/19 0.6 0.9 +0.3 +50% FIX, THE ABC 03/25/19 0.6 0.9 +0.3 +50% SPLITTING UP TOGETHER ABC 03/26/19 0.6 0.9 +0.3 +50% 20/20-FRI ABC 03/29/19 0.7 0.9 +0.2 +29% VILLAGE NBC 03/26/19 0.7 0.9 +0.2 +29% SIMPSONS FOX 03/31/19 0.8 0.9 +0.1 +13% AMER FUNN HM VIDEOS-7PM ABC 03/31/19 0.9 0.9 even +0% FOR THE PEOPLE ABC 03/28/19 0.6 0.8 +0.2 +33% KIDS ARE ALRIGHT, THE ABC 03/26/19 0.6 0.8 +0.2 +33% MADAM SECRETARY CBS 03/31/19 0.6 0.8 +0.2 +33% COOL KIDS, THE FOX 03/29/19 0.6 0.8 +0.2 +33% DATELINE FRI NBC 03/29/19 0.4 0.7 +0.3 +75% FRESH OFF THE BOAT ABC 03/29/19 0.5 0.7 +0.2 +40% A.P. BIO NBC 03/28/19 0.5 0.7 +0.2 +40% ABBYS NBC 03/28/19 0.5 0.7 +0.2 +40% JANE THE VIRGIN CW 03/27/19 0.3 0.6 +0.3 +100% SPEECHLESS ABC 03/29/19 0.4 0.6 +0.2 +50% PROVEN INNOCENT FOX 03/29/19 0.4 0.6 +0.2 +50% MENTAL SAMURAI FOX 03/26/19 0.6 0.6 even +0% ARROW CW 03/25/19 0.3 0.5 +0.2 +67% LEGACIES CW 03/28/19 0.3 0.5 +0.2 +67% RIVERDALE CW 03/27/19 0.3 0.5 +0.2 +67% SUPERGIRL CW 03/31/19 0.3 0.5 +0.2 +67% DATELINE MYSTERY-2 NBC 03/30/19 0.4 0.5 +0.1 +25% CHARMED CW 03/31/19 0.2 0.4 +0.2 +100% ROSWELL NEW MEXICO CW 03/26/19 0.2 0.4 +0.2 +100% 48 HOURS CBS 03/30/19 0.3 0.4 +0.1 +33% CBS NEWS: MUELLER REPORT CBS 03/25/19 0.4 0.4 even +0% DATELINE MYSTERY-1 NBC 03/30/19 0.4 0.4 even +0% RANSOM CBS 03/30/19 0.3 0.3 even +0% CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND CW 03/29/19 0.1 0.2 +0.1 +100% DYNASTY CW 03/29/19 0.2 0.2 even +0%

