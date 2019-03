Live+3 Ratings for the Week of March 11: ‘This Is Us’ Tops ‘The Bachelor’ Finale

When it came to who won the Live+3 ratings race for the week of March 11, the rose went to “This Is Us” over “The Bachelor.”

The NBC drama beat the ABC reality show in both ratings and total viewers in delayed viewing, with a 3.0 rating and 11.5 million viewers for the former, and an average rating of 2.7 and 9.5 million viewers for latter across its two-hour finale special.

“The Voice” slotted into third place in the ratings with a 2.5, followed by a duo of ABC medical procedurals in “The Good Doctor” and “Grey’s Anatomy,” which tied at 2.3

Elsewhere, the biggest gainers across the networks included NBC’s “The Black List,” and “Law & Order: SVU,” which were two of the eight shows to bump by exactly 100% in Live+3.

Read the full week’s rankings below.

Live+3 Adults 18-49

Telecast Network Broadcast Date L+SD A18-49 L+3 A18-49 Actual Increase % Increase THIS IS US NBC 03/12/19 1.8 3.0 +1.2 +67% BACHELOR:SEASON FINALE 2 ABC 03/12/19 2.4 2.8 +0.4 +17% BACHELOR, THE ABC 03/11/19 2.3 2.6 +0.3 +13% VOICE NBC 03/11/19 2.0 2.5 +0.5 +25% GOOD DOCTOR, THE ABC 03/11/19 1.3 2.3 +1.0 +77% GREY’S ANATOMY ABC 03/14/19 1.3 2.3 +1.0 +77% SURVIVOR CBS 03/13/19 1.5 2.0 +0.5 +33% MODERN FAMILY ABC 03/13/19 1.2 1.9 +0.7 +58% NEW AMSTERDAM NBC 03/12/19 1.0 1.8 +0.8 +80% EMPIRE FOX 03/13/19 1.2 1.7 +0.5 +42% NCIS CBS 03/12/19 1.1 1.6 +0.5 +45% AMERICAN IDOL-SUN ABC 03/17/19 1.3 1.6 +0.3 +23% GOLDBERGS, THE ABC 03/13/19 1.1 1.5 +0.4 +36% LAW AND ORDER:SVU NBC 03/14/19 0.7 1.4 +0.7 +100% FBI CBS 03/12/19 0.9 1.4 +0.5 +56% ENEMY WITHIN NBC 03/11/19 0.9 1.4 +0.5 +56% STAR FOX 03/13/19 1.1 1.4 +0.3 +27% ELLENS GAME OF GAMES NBC 03/12/19 1.2 1.4 +0.2 +17% STATION 19 ABC 03/14/19 0.8 1.3 +0.5 +63% NCIS: LOS ANGELES CBS 03/17/19 0.9 1.3 +0.4 +44% LAST MAN STANDING FOX 03/15/19 0.9 1.3 +0.4 +44% SUPERSTORE NBC 03/14/19 0.9 1.3 +0.4 +44% NEIGHBORHOOD, THE CBS 03/11/19 1.0 1.3 +0.3 +30% BLUE BLOODS CBS 03/15/19 0.7 1.2 +0.5 +71% HAWAII FIVE-0 CBS 03/15/19 0.7 1.2 +0.5 +71% PASSAGE, THE FOX 03/11/19 0.7 1.2 +0.5 +71% PASSAGE-SP 3/11 8P FOX 03/11/19 0.8 1.2 +0.4 +50% SHARK TANK-SUN 10:01PM ABC 03/17/19 0.9 1.2 +0.3 +33% SCHOOLED ABC 03/13/19 1.0 1.2 +0.2 +20% 60 MINUTES CBS 03/17/19 1.2 1.2 even +0% WHISKEY CAVALIER ABC 03/13/19 0.6 1.1 +0.5 +83% WILL & GRACE NBC 03/14/19 0.6 1.1 +0.5 +83% NCIS: NEW ORLEANS CBS 03/12/19 0.7 1.1 +0.4 +57% SINGLE PARENTS ABC 03/13/19 0.8 1.1 +0.3 +38% MASTERCHEF JUNIOR FOX 03/12/19 0.8 1.1 +0.3 +38% WORLD OF DANCE NBC 03/17/19 0.8 1.1 +0.3 +38% FAM 8:30PM-SP CBS 03/14/19 0.9 1.1 +0.2 +22% BOB’S BURGERS FOX 03/17/19 0.9 1.1 +0.2 +22% BLACKLIST NBC 03/15/19 0.5 1.0 +0.5 +100% 20/20-FRI ABC 03/15/19 0.7 1.0 +0.3 +43% MAGNUM P.I. CBS 03/11/19 0.7 1.0 +0.3 +43% COOL KIDS, THE FOX 03/15/19 0.7 1.0 +0.3 +43% MASTERCHEF JR-SP 3/12 9P FOX 03/12/19 0.7 1.0 +0.3 +43% GOD FRIENDED ME CBS 03/17/19 0.8 1.0 +0.2 +25% SIMPSONS FOX 03/17/19 0.8 1.0 +0.2 +25% FLASH CW 03/12/19 0.5 0.9 +0.4 +80% GOOD GIRLS NBC 03/17/19 0.5 0.9 +0.4 +80% MACGYVER CBS 03/15/19 0.6 0.9 +0.3 +50% BROOKLYN NINE-NINE NBC 03/14/19 0.6 0.9 +0.3 +50% MAN WITH A PLAN CBS 03/11/19 0.8 0.9 +0.1 +13% IHEARTRADIO MUSIC AWARDS FOX 03/14/19 0.9 0.9 even +0% FOR THE PEOPLE ABC 03/14/19 0.5 0.8 +0.3 +60% MADAM SECRETARY CBS 03/17/19 0.5 0.8 +0.3 +60% BLINDSPOT NBC 03/15/19 0.5 0.8 +0.3 +60% FRESH OFF THE BOAT ABC 03/15/19 0.6 0.8 +0.2 +33% FAM CBS 03/14/19 0.7 0.8 +0.1 +14% VIDEOS AFTER DARK SP-3/12 ABC 03/12/19 0.8 0.8 even +0% A.P. BIO NBC 03/14/19 0.5 0.7 +0.2 +40% DATELINE FRI NBC 03/15/19 0.5 0.7 +0.2 +40% WORLD’S BEST, THE CBS 03/13/19 0.6 0.7 +0.1 +17% NBA SAT PRIMETIME ON ABC ABC 03/16/19 0.7 0.7 even +0% RIVERDALE CW 03/13/19 0.3 0.6 +0.3 +100% SPEECHLESS ABC 03/15/19 0.4 0.6 +0.2 +50% SUPERNATURAL CW 03/14/19 0.4 0.6 +0.2 +50% PROVEN INNOCENT FOX 03/15/19 0.4 0.6 +0.2 +50% MNSTR ENRGY NASCAR POST FOX 03/17/19 0.6 0.6 even +0% DATELINE MYSTERY NBC 03/16/19 0.6 0.6 even +0% ARROW CW 03/11/19 0.3 0.5 +0.2 +67% LEGACIES CW 03/14/19 0.3 0.5 +0.2 +67% SUPERGIRL CW 03/17/19 0.3 0.5 +0.2 +67% 48 HOURS CBS 03/16/19 0.4 0.5 +0.1 +25% BLACK LIGHTNING CW 03/11/19 0.2 0.4 +0.2 +100% CHARMED CW 03/17/19 0.2 0.4 +0.2 +100% ROSWELL NEW MEXICO CW 03/12/19 0.2 0.4 +0.2 +100% RANSOM CBS 03/16/19 0.2 0.3 +0.1 +50% ALL AMERICAN CW 03/13/19 0.2 0.3 +0.1 +50% NBA COUNTDOWN-SAT ABC 03/16/19 0.3 0.3 even +0% MNTN WEST CHAMPIONSHIP CBS 03/16/19 0.3 0.3 even +0% BIG EAST TOURNAMENT FINAL FOX 03/16/19 0.3 0.3 even +0% CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND CW 03/15/19 0.1 0.2 +0.1 +100% DYNASTY CW 03/15/19 0.1 0.2 +0.1 +100% COLGATE:1 NT FOR ONE DROP CBS 03/16/19 0.2 0.2 even +0% BIG EAST TOURNAMENT POST FOX 03/16/19 0.2 0.2 even +0%

Live+3 Total Viewers