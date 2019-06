Live+3 Ratings for Week of June 17: ‘Holey Moley’ Grows 30%

“Holey Moley” hit the ratings fairway with its debut, and the ABC mini-golf competition series saw a decent 30% bump from a 1.0 to a 1.3 in the Live+3 ratings.

The Stephen Curry-starring show came in fourth place for the week, as NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” came out on top, narrowly beating “The Bachelorette” with ratings of 2.0 to 1.9 respectively. The former was up 25% from Live+Same Day, while the latter was up 27%. Elsewhere in the competition series arena, “The Amazing Race” grew 50% from a 0.8 to a 1.2.

In terms of total viewership, competition for the week wasn’t even close as AGT ran away with 12 million viewers to “The Bachelorette” with 6.5 million in second place. The premiere episode of “Holey Moley” got a friendly bounce from 4.87 million to 5.67 million viewers.

Read the full week’s rankings below.

Live+3 Adults 18-49

Telecast Network Broadcast Date Live+SD A18-49 Live+3 A18-49 Actual Increase % Increase AMERICA’S GOT TALENT-TUE NBC 06/18/19 1.6 2.0 +0.4 +25% BACHELORETTE, THE ABC 06/17/19 1.5 1.9 +0.4 +27% HOLEY MOLEY ABC 06/20/19 1.0 1.3 +0.3 +30% AMAZING RACE CBS 06/19/19 0.8 1.2 +0.4 +50% SONGLAND NBC 06/18/19 0.9 1.2 +0.3 +33% AMERICAN NINJA WARRIOR NBC 06/17/19 0.9 1.1 +0.2 +22% MASTERCHEF FOX 06/19/19 0.7 1.0 +0.3 +43% MASTERCHEF-THU FOX 06/20/19 0.7 1.0 +0.3 +43% PRESS YOUR LUCK ABC 06/19/19 0.9 1.0 +0.1 +11% LIFE IN PIECES 9PM-SP CBS 06/20/19 0.6 0.9 +0.3 +50% GRAND HOTEL ABC 06/17/19 0.7 0.9 +0.2 +29% DATELINE NBC-MON NBC 06/17/19 0.7 0.9 +0.2 +29% SPIN THE WHEEL FOX 06/20/19 0.8 0.9 +0.1 +13% ELEMENTARY CBS 06/20/19 0.4 0.8 +0.4 +100% DATELINE FRI NBC 06/21/19 0.6 0.8 +0.2 +33% MATCH GAME ABC 06/19/19 0.7 0.8 +0.1 +14% CARD SHARKS ABC 06/19/19 0.8 0.8 even +0% HIGHWIRE LIVE IN TIMES SQ ABC 06/23/19 0.8 0.8 even +0% INBETWEEN NBC 06/19/19 0.4 0.7 +0.3 +75% LIFE IN PIECES CBS 06/20/19 0.5 0.7 +0.2 +40% SO YOU THINK CN DANCE FOX 06/17/19 0.5 0.7 +0.2 +40% MARVEL AGENTS S.H.I.E.L.D ABC 06/21/19 0.4 0.6 +0.2 +50% BLOOD & TREASURE CBS 06/18/19 0.4 0.6 +0.2 +50% REEF BREAK ABC 06/20/19 0.5 0.6 +0.1 +20% FAMILY FOOD FIGHT ABC 06/20/19 0.6 0.6 even +0% BEAT SHAZAM FOX 06/17/19 0.6 0.6 even +0% FIRST RESPONDERS LIVE FOX 06/19/19 0.6 0.6 even +0% FOX SATURDAY BASEBALL FOX 06/22/19 0.6 0.6 even +0% JANE THE VIRGIN CW 06/19/19 0.2 0.5 +0.3 +150% DATELINE MYSTERY NBC 06/22/19 0.4 0.5 +0.1 +25% HUNDRED, THE CW 06/18/19 0.2 0.4 +0.2 +100% GOOD FIGHT, THE CBS 06/23/19 0.3 0.4 +0.1 +33% GOOD FIGHT, THE SPECIAL CBS 06/23/19 0.3 0.4 +0.1 +33% NCIS: CASES CAN’T FORGET CBS 06/19/19 0.3 0.4 +0.1 +33% PBC FIGHT NIGHT-POST-6/23 FOX 06/23/19 0.4 0.4 even +0% IZOMBIE CW 06/20/19 0.2 0.3 +0.1 +50% WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY CW 06/17/19 0.2 0.3 +0.1 +50% WHISTLEBLOWER CBS 06/21/19 0.3 0.3 even +0% PENN & TELLER:FOOL US CW 06/17/19 0.3 0.3 even +0% PBC FIGHT NIGHT-6/23 FOX 06/23/19 0.3 0.3 even +0% BIG3 BASKETBALL – CBS CBS 06/22/19 0.2 0.2 even +0% IN THE DARK CW 06/20/19 0.2 0.2 even +0% MASTERS OF ILLUSION CW 06/21/19 0.2 0.2 even +0% PBC FIGHT NGHT PRLMS-6/23 FOX 06/23/19 0.2 0.2 even +0% BIG STAGE CW 06/21/19 0.1 0.1 even +0% BURDEN OF TRUTH CW 06/23/19 0.1 0.1 even +0%

Live+3 Total Viewers